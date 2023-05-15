Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market to Showcase Promising Growth says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acute repetitive seizures are an affliction that can strike fear into the hearts of those who suffer from them. These seizures are characterized by recurrent bouts of convulsions, muscle spasms, and loss of consciousness, all of which can happen multiple times in a short span of time. The condition can be extremely debilitating and can have a significant impact on an individual's quality of life. With proper diagnosis, medication, and lifestyle changes, individuals can reduce the frequency and severity of their seizures, improving their overall health and well-being.





The Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market research report by BrandEssence Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the industry. The report offers detailed insights into the market size, growth potential, and competitive landscape of the global acute repetitive seizures market. The report covers various segments of the market, including drug class, distribution channel, and geography, among others. It also provides a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the market, including their market share, financial performance, product offerings, and strategic initiatives.

Key Takeaways

Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 45.6% over 2022-2029.

Growing prevalence of neurological disorders, surge in the geriatric population base, and the rising pervasiveness of other chronic are aiding industry expansion.

By end user, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment are likely to accrue significant returns due to the growing patient pool affected with the target disorder.

MEA is showcasing an upward trend in this industry owing to the growing prevalence of epilepsy, rising healthcare expenditure, and spurring medical research activities.

The Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market was worth USD 559.03 million in 2022 and is anticipated to amass a valuation of USD 7754.69 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 45.6% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Acute repetitive seizures are a type of seizure disorder characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures that occur in clusters over a short period of time. These seizures typically last for a few seconds to a few minutes and can occur several times a day, or even several times an hour, for several days or weeks. Acute repetitive seizures can be caused by a variety of factors, including head injuries, strokes, brain tumors, infections, and genetic factors. Treatment for acute repetitive seizures typically involves anti-epileptic medications and, in some cases, surgery to remove the affected area of the brain.

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market

Growing prevalence of neurological disorders, surge in the geriatric population base, and the rising pervasiveness of other chronic disorders like cancer are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business sphere. Furthermore, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, surging R&D investments in the field, along with the prompt technological advancements in the field are adding momentum to the progression of this marketplace. Moreover, increased healthcare expenditure worldwide and surging cognizance about these seizures are aiding the expansion of this business space.

Major growth drivers

Growing prevalence of epilepsy- There has been a growing prevalence of epilepsy worldwide. This is predominantly credited to genetic predisposition, brain injuries, infections, and stroke. Acute repetitive seizures are often associated with epilepsy. This has escalated the demand for effective treatment options for acute repetitive seizures. These factors together are stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

Escalating demand for personalized medicine- The growing demand for personalized medicine is a significant driver for the acute repetitive seizures market. Personalized medicine involves using patient-specific information to determine the best treatment approach for the individual patient. This approach is becoming increasingly important in the treatment of acute repetitive seizures, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach to treating this condition.

Challenges

Lesser understanding of the underlying causes: Despite advances in the diagnosis and treatment of acute repetitive seizures, there is still a limited understanding of the underlying causes of the condition. This can lead to difficulties in developing effective treatments and limit the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape of Acute Repetitive Seizures Market

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of the Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market are Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Neurelis Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, UCB S.A., Veriton Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC, Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A., and Others.

Segmental Assessment

By product type, USL-261 segment is reckoned to amass notable gains over the analysis timeline of 2022-2029. This is due to its ease of use, as it can be administered by a caregiver without the need for an injection, as well as its fast onset of action.

Based on end user, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment are likely to accrue significant returns. This is ascribed to the growing patient pool affected with the target disorder.

Geographical Analysis & Landscape

Middle East & Africa Acute Repetitive Seizures Market

MEA is anticipated to showcase an upward trend in this industry. This is attributable to the growing prevalence of epilepsy, rising healthcare expenditure, and spurring medical research activities. Furthermore, increased awareness about neurological disorders and rising R&D investments in the field are propelling the overall growth of this regional market.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the acute repetitive seizures market due to several factors. One of the major factors driving the growth is the high prevalence of epilepsy in the region, particularly in countries such as China and India. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the availability of effective treatments and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the presence of a large patient pool and the growing geriatric population are expected to further boost the demand for treatments for acute repetitive seizures in the Asia Pacific region.

Opportunities

Advancements in technology and drug development: The development of new and improved drugs and medical devices for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Advancements in technology have also led to the development of non-invasive neuromodulation therapies, which offer a potential treatment option for patients with acute repetitive seizures.

Restraints

High cost of treatment: The high cost of treatment for acute repetitive seizures, including the cost of medications and devices, can be a significant barrier to access for patients, particularly in developing countries. This can restrict the growth of the market.

Major Developments in Acute Repetitive Seizures Market

Acquisitions

In November 2020, Marinus Pharmaceuticals announced its acquisition of Neuropathix, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pain and neurologic disorders, including acute repetitive seizures.

In September 2020, UCB announced its acquisition of Engage Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a nasal spray formulation of midazolam for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy.

Partnership

In July 2020, Ovid Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced a global development and commercialization partnership for soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935), a potential treatment for rare epileptic encephalopathies, including some forms of acute repetitive seizures.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market pipeline assessments:

NMDA receptor antagonists: These drugs block the activity of the NMDA receptors in the brain, which can help prevent seizures. Examples of NMDA receptor antagonists include ketamine and memantine.

GABA receptor agonists: GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter that helps regulate brain activity and prevent seizures. GABA receptor agonists enhance the activity of GABA in the brain and can help prevent seizures. Examples of GABA receptor agonists include benzodiazepines such as lorazepam and clonazepam.

Cannabinoids: Cannabinoids are compounds derived from the cannabis plant. Some cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD), have been shown to have anticonvulsant properties and may be effective in treating acute repetitive seizures.

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS): VNS is a therapy in which a device is implanted in the chest that sends electrical impulses to the vagus nerve in the neck. These impulses can help reduce the frequency and severity of seizures.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS): TMS is a non-invasive therapy in which magnetic pulses are delivered to the brain to stimulate or inhibit brain activity. TMS has been shown to be effective in reducing seizure frequency in some patients.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: The threat of new entrants to the market is low due to high regulatory barriers and the need for substantial investment in research and development.

Bargaining power of suppliers: The bargaining power of suppliers in the acute repetitive seizures market is moderate. This is because there are a limited number of suppliers, but they are highly specialized in the production of seizure medications.

Bargaining power of buyers: The bargaining power of buyers is high in this market, as patients have access to a wide range of treatment options and can switch between medications based on their preferences and tolerances.

Threat of substitutes: The threat of substitutes is moderate in this market, as there are a number of different medications and treatment options available for acute repetitive seizures.

Competitive rivalry: The competitive rivalry in the acute repetitive seizures market is high, with a large number of pharmaceutical companies vying for market share. However, the market is dominated by a few major players with established products and strong brand recognition.

On Special Requirement Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

