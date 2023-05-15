DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") - Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") - Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 15-May-2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Dublin, May 15, 2023

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 12 may 2023.

The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Amundi_Physical_Metals_plc_-_Release_of_the__Base_Prospectus

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland Phone: +33 (0)176338436 E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com ISIN: FR0013416716 Euronext GLDA Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of prospectuses EQS News ID: 1633081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1633081 15-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)