Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Xetra
15.05.23
10:46 Uhr
73,89 Euro
+0,26
+0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,6773,7012:52
73,6973,7112:52
Dow Jones News
15.05.2023 | 12:16
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") - Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") - Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") - Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 15-May-2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Dublin, May 15, 2023

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 12 may 2023.

The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Amundi_Physical_Metals_plc_-_Release_of_the__Base_Prospectus 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Amundi Physical Metals plc 
       2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 
       2 Dublin 
       Ireland 
Phone:    +33 (0)176338436 
E-mail:    liste.etf-dev@amundi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Euronext   GLDA 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of prospectuses 
EQS News ID: 1633081 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1633081 15-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.