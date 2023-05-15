GIMME Beauty Launches Exclusive Detangling and Mini Travel Brush in Partnership with Jen Reed

Popular social media fashion influencer teams with innovative hair solutions brand to promote her exclusive brush collection.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / In partnership with Instagram influencer Jen Reed, of the Sister Studio and @thesisterstudioig, Gimme Beauty is launching an exclusive detangling and travel brush collection. The brush collection complements Jen's home fragrance line, "Life in Lilac."

Jen Reed is a wildly popular fashion and lifestyle influencer, with 1.3 million followers on Instagram and many more across other platforms. GIMME is the designer of innovative hair tools and accessories available online and in more than 23,000 retail stores.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Sister Studio because we share Jen's passion for providing fans with affordable, disruptive, and achievable style," said GIMME CEO, Jeff Durham. "This exclusive brush set complements her Life in Lilac brand while highlighting her personal favorite GIMME brush features. We're both so excited to see how the fans respond!"

"I love the GIMME detangling brushes, so when we decided to collaborate on this exclusive brush set, I knew my audience would be as excited as I am," said Reed.

GIMME's line of detangling brushes, designed to manage every hair type, are carried at Target and Walmart. The Jen Reed limited edition detangling and mini brush sets available for fine, medium and thick textures will drop May 21 only at gimmebeauty.com and will be available while supplies last.

Durham said, "Partnerships like this with the Sister Studio are the magic that builds brands. We're here to support Jen's brand goals while bringing excitement to the hair and beauty Industry. GIMME looks forward to rolling out more exclusive collaborations later this year."

About Gimme Beauty

Gimme Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth hair accessories, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

