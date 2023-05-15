Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2023 | 13:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIMME Beauty Launches Exclusive Detangling and Mini Travel Brush in Partnership with Jen Reed

Popular social media fashion influencer teams with innovative hair solutions brand to promote her exclusive brush collection.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / In partnership with Instagram influencer Jen Reed, of the Sister Studio and @thesisterstudioig, Gimme Beauty is launching an exclusive detangling and travel brush collection. The brush collection complements Jen's home fragrance line, "Life in Lilac."

GIMME Beauty, Monday, May 15, 2023, Press release picture

Jen Reed is a wildly popular fashion and lifestyle influencer, with 1.3 million followers on Instagram and many more across other platforms. GIMME is the designer of innovative hair tools and accessories available online and in more than 23,000 retail stores.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Sister Studio because we share Jen's passion for providing fans with affordable, disruptive, and achievable style," said GIMME CEO, Jeff Durham. "This exclusive brush set complements her Life in Lilac brand while highlighting her personal favorite GIMME brush features. We're both so excited to see how the fans respond!"

"I love the GIMME detangling brushes, so when we decided to collaborate on this exclusive brush set, I knew my audience would be as excited as I am," said Reed.

GIMME's line of detangling brushes, designed to manage every hair type, are carried at Target and Walmart. The Jen Reed limited edition detangling and mini brush sets available for fine, medium and thick textures will drop May 21 only at gimmebeauty.com and will be available while supplies last.

Durham said, "Partnerships like this with the Sister Studio are the magic that builds brands. We're here to support Jen's brand goals while bringing excitement to the hair and beauty Industry. GIMME looks forward to rolling out more exclusive collaborations later this year."

To learn more about GIMME and its partnership with Jen Reed, visit gimmebeauty.com.

About Gimme Beauty
Gimme Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth hair accessories, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

Contact Information
Madeleine Moench
madeleine@newswire.com

Related Images

GIMME Beauty, Monday, May 15, 2023, Press release picture

GIMME Beauty, Monday, May 15, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: GIMME Beauty

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754663/GIMME-Beauty-Launches-Exclusive-Detangling-and-Mini-Travel-Brush-in-Partnership-with-Jen-Reed

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.