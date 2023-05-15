Empowering the projects by building decentralized applications on the Reef Chain.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Reef is thrilled to announce the launch of a $10 Million Accelerator Program for Web3 projects building on the Reef Chain, which are based out of the Middle East. The program, managed by Reef Labs, aims to support, incubate, and invest in promising Middle East-based Web3 developers, teams, and projects building on the Reef Chain.

The rise of blockchain/Web3 applications in the Middle East are setting the stage for remarkable technological progress and innovation. Reef has already made a significant impact in the region by securing the Best Ecosystem Award at The Middle-East Blockchain Awards.





Reef Labs is Launching a $10M Accelerator Program to Empower Web3 Projects in the Middle East!



Driving Growth in the MENA Region:

The Accelerator Program seeks to drive Reef's vision for growth, making it the de-facto blockchain in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Ideas selected as part of this initiative will benefit from the financial support provided by Reef's venture partners, along with mentorship, marketing, and business development assistance from Reef Labs. Additionally, these ecosystem projects can leverage Reef's global community to promote their ideas and achievements to other Web3 developers and blockchain enthusiasts.

Positioning Reef for Web3 Adoption:

The present geo-political landscape in the MENA region fosters the growth of region-specific blockchain networks, which are set to play a significant role in promoting Web3 adoption. Reef is ideally positioned to deliver enterprise-grade solutions with high scalability, cost-effective transactions, extensible EVM, and on-chain upgradability features, thus stimulating inventive models to harness blockchain technology. Additionally, the remarkably low entry barrier for dApp developers has made Reef one of the most developer-friendly ecosystems to build upon.

Denko Mancheski, CEO of Reef, said about this new initiative, "We're launching the Reef Accelerator Program with the aim of welcoming the brightest minds in the Web3.0 industry. The Reef team has been working with Web3 developers in the Middle East region for some time now, and is extremely excited by the talent and innovation we witness. Through our recently conceptualized Reef Labs initiative, we will choose the best Middle Eastern projects, empower them to realize their full potential and integrate them into the current Reef ecosystem of NFT, DeFi, Metaverse, and GameFi projects. It will also enable us to drive the growth of the Web3 industry in the Middle East and emerge as this region's de-facto blockchain".

The Reef Accelerator Program is poised to solidify Reef Chain's position as the most developer-friendly blockchain solution for web2 businesses transitioning into the web3 space in the MENA region, ultimately propelling the upcoming wave of innovation and Web3 adoption.

This program amount of $10 million will be part of the $20 million developer support fund that Reef had announced earlier.

Apply for the Reef Accelerator Program here.

About Reef

Reef is an EVM-first blockchain designed to make Web3 accessible for the next billion users. Reef offers high scalability, and affordable transactions, and utilizes Nominated Proof of Stake, extensible EVM, and on-chain upgradability.

Reef is the future blockchain for NFTs, DeFi, and gaming. It can easily accommodate the needs of the future of Web3 development. Reef is an ideal blend of old and new, a trait that makes it eternal and timeless.

