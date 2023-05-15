Data Storage Corporation Achieves Profitability for the First Quarter of 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, "We are implementing a number of strategic business initiatives that are expected to further accelerate growth, such as expanding our dedicated sales teams, hosting revenue-driven sales events, expanding our channel partner programs, and increasing our international footprint through strategic partnerships. At the same time, we remain focused on streamlining operations and consolidating redundant business expenses. By executing on these initiatives, while focusing our efforts on long-term, high-margin, subscription-based contracts, we believe we can achieve sustained profitability and maximize returns for our shareholders."
"Towards this end, I'm pleased to report we achieved profitability for the first quarter of 2023 on $6.9 million in revenue. We decreased our selling, general and administrative expenses by 13%, as a result of reallocating resources and eliminating redundancies. With approximately $11 million of cash and short-term investments, and no debt, we believe we are well capitalized with a solid balance sheet and poised for rapid organic growth."
Conference Call
The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET today, May 15, 2023, to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 which ended March 31, 2023, as well as corporate progress and other developments.
The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-451-6152 for U.S. callers or for international callers 1-201-389-0879. A webcast of the call may be accessed at? https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612889&tp_key=d98847e007, or on the Company's News & Events section of the website,? www.dtst.com/news-events.
A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website (www.dtst.com/news-events) through May 15, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through May 22, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or + 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13738533.
About Data Storage Corporation
Safe Harbor Provision
[Tables follow]
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,882,039
|$
|2,286,722
|Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $31,136 and $27,250 in 2023 and 2022, respectively)
|3,671,170
|3,502,836
|Marketable securities
|9,114,391
|9,010,968
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|878,460
|584,666
|Total Current Assets
|15,546,060
|15,385,192
|Property and Equipment:
|Property and equipment
|7,597,462
|7,168,488
|Less-Accumulated depreciation
|(5,177,980
|)
|(4,956,698
|Net Property and Equipment
|2,419,482
|2,211,790
|Other Assets:
|Goodwill
|4,238,671
|4,238,671
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|175,842
|226,501
|Other assets
|65,736
|48,437
|Intangible assets, net
|1,905,914
|1,975,644
|Total Other Assets
|6,386,163
|6,489,253
|Total Assets
|$
|24,351,705
|$
|24,086,235
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|3,699,246
|$
|3,207,577
|Deferred revenue
|309,273
|281,060
|Finance leases payable
|308,180
|359,868
|Finance leases payable related party
|454,115
|520,623
|Operating lease liabilities short term
|143,480
|160,657
|Total Current Liabilities
|4,914,294
|4,529,785
|Operating lease liabilities
|36,733
|71,772
|Finance leases payable
|192,666
|281,242
|Finance leases payable related party
|139,285
|256,241
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|368,684
|609,255
|Total Liabilities
|5,282,978
|5,139,040
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|-
|-
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,834,627 and 6,822,127 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively
|6,835
|6,822
|Additional paid in capital
|39,068,896
|38,982,440
|Accumulated deficit
|(19,836,712
|)
|(19,887,378
|Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders' Equity
|19,239,019
|19,101,884
|Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|(170,292
|)
|(154,689
|Total Stockholder's Equity
|19,068,727
|18,947,195
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|24,351,705
|$
|24,086,235
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Sales
|$
|6,879,723
|$
|8,657,199
|Cost of sales
|4,789,978
|6,011,289
|Gross Profit
|2,089,745
|2,645,910
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,130,759
|2,459,866
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|(41,014
|)
|186,044
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest income (expense), net
|76,077
|(42,660
|)
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|76,077
|(42,660
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|35,063
|143,384
|Benefit from income taxes
|-
|-
|Net Income
|35,063
|143,384
|Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|15,603
|12,626
|Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|50,666
|$
|156,010
|Earnings per Share - Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|Earnings per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic
|6,822,127
|6,695,966
|Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted
|6,954,320
|6,955,900
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|35,063
|$
|143,384
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|288,710
|351,338
|Stock based compensation
|86,469
|66,505
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(168,334
|)
|(1,140,097
|Other assets
|(17,300
|)
|25,180
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(293,794
|)
|(719,842
|Right of use asset
|50,659
|47,962
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|491,669
|2,991,981
|Deferred revenue
|28,213
|(74,409
|Operating lease liability
|(52,216
|)
|(48,179
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|449,139
|1,643,823
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(426,671
|)
|(25,946
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(103,423
|)
|-
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(530,094
|)
|(25,946
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayments of finance lease obligations related party
|(183,464
|)
|(274,393
|Repayments of finance lease obligations
|(140,264
|)
|(65,515
|Cash received for the exercised of options
|-
|6,935
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(323,728
|)
|(332,973
|Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(404,683
|)
|1,284,904
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|2,286,722
|12,135,803
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|1,882,039
|$
|13,420,707
|Supplemental Disclosures:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|24,863
|$
|41,040
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Assets acquired by finance lease
|$
|-
|$
|881,308