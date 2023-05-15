Leap Therapeutics, Inc.: Leap Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today reported financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Leap Highlights:

Presenting new long-term follow-up data from Part A of the Phase 2 DisTinGuish study of DKN-01 plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy in first-line patients with advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Enrollment completed in Part A of the Phase 2 DeFianCe study of DKN-01 in combination with standard of care bevaiczimab and chemotherapy as a second-line treatment for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC)

Acquired Flame Biosciences, adding FL-301, a clinical stage anti-Claudin18.2 antibody, and preclinical antibody programs targeting Claudin18.2/CD137 and GDF15 to Leap's pipeline, along with approximately $50 million in cash.

"We continued to execute extremely well on our DKN-01 program during the first quarter of 2023 with the completion of enrollment in Part A of the DeFianCe second-line CRC study and excellent progress in enrolling our randomized, controlled Part C of the DisTinGuish first-line GEA study," said Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Leap. "We look forward to presenting long-term follow-up data from Part A of the DisTinGuish study at ASCO in June, including updated response and overall survival data. With the acquisition of Flame Biosciences at the beginning of the year, we are in a strong financial position to develop our pipeline of personalized medicines for cancer patients."

DKN-01 Development Update

Updated data from Part A of the DisTinGuish Study of DKN-01 plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric cancer patients to be presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting. The Company will be presenting new long-term follow-up data in first-line patients with advanced GEA from Part A of the DisTinGuish study (NCT0436380), a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Leap's anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01, in combination with tislelizumab and chemotherapy at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago, IL on June 2-6, 2023 . Details of the presentation are below:

Presenter: Samuel J. Klempner, Harvard Medical School

Session Type: Poster Discussion Session

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer-Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 4027

Poster Number: 335

Selected First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Loss was $41.9 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $10.4 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to in-process research & development (IPR&D) expense of $29.6 million associated with the acquisition of Flame Biosciences.

Research and development expenses were $38.9 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $7.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was due to IPR&D expense associated with the Flame acquisition of $29.6 million, increased headcount and compensation expense of $0.8 million, increased manufacturing costs of $0.8 million, increased stock based compensation expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by decreased clinical trial costs of $0.2 million .

General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to increased finance and legal fees, primarily associated with the Flame acquisition, of $0.7 million and increased headcount and compensation expense of $0.3 million .

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $102.0 million at March 31, 2023 . Research and development incentive receivables totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2023 .

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. FL-301, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin18.2, being developed in patients with gastric and pancreatic cancer. Leap also has preclinical antibody programs targeting Claudin18.2/CD137 and GDF15. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of the management of Leap that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "could," "continue," "target," "contemplate," "estimate," "forecast," "guidance," "predict," "possible," "potential," "pursue," "likely," and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the continuation over time of the clinical collaboration with BeiGene on the ongoing Part C of the DisTinGuish trial, with BeiGene continuing to supply tislelizumab; the expected benefits of the merger with Flame Biosciences; the cash runway into mid-2025 and the sufficiency of Leap's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations; stockholder approval of the conversion rights of the Series X Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock; the anticipated timing for initiation of or success of enrollment in clinical trials and release of clinical data, and any outcomes of such trials; the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of Leap's product candidates; our future preclinical and clinical development plans in connection with our programs; the ability to enter into a new strategic partnership for DKN-01 or any of Leap's other programs; the ability of NovaRock Biotherapeutics to conduct the FL-301 clinical trial in China ; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Leap's plans, estimates or expectations could include, but are not limited to: (i) Leap's ability to successfully execute its clinical trials and the timing of enrollment in and cost of such clinical trials; (ii) the results of Leap's clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; (iii) Leap's ability to successfully enter into new strategic partnerships for DKN-01 or any of its other programs; (iv) whether any Leap clinical trials and products will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; (v) exposure to inflation, currency rate and interest rate fluctuations, as well as fluctuations in the market price of Leap's traded securities; (vi) that the initiation, conduct, and completion of clinical trials, laboratory operations, manufacturing campaigns, and other studies may be delayed, adversely affected, or impacted by COVID-19, global conflict, or supply chain related issues; (vii) Leap's ability to successfully integrate the Flame operations and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Flame; (viii) whether Leap's stockholders approve the conversion of the Series X Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock; (ix) whether Leap's cash resources will be sufficient to fund Leap's continuing operations and the newly acquired Flame operations, including the liabilities of Flame incurred in connection with the completion of the merger; and (x) Leap's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or Implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Leap may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Leap's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither Leap, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Leap's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.





















Consolidated Statements of Operations





















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



























(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended March 31

















2023

2022























Operating expenses:











Research and development



$ 38,942

$ 7,784

General and administrative



3,784

2,848





Total operating expenses



42,726

10,632 Loss from operations



(42,726)

(10,632) Interest income



848

5 Interest expense



-

(21) Australian research and development incentives



272

37 Foreign currency gain (loss)



(307)

235 Change in fair value of Series X preferred stock warrant liability



50

- Net loss attributable to common stockholders



(41,863)

(10,376)























Net loss per share















Basic



$ (0.32)

$ (0.09)





Diluted



$ (0.32)

$ (0.09)























Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic



129,344,272

113,248,937





Diluted



129,344,272

113,248,937













Leap Therapeutics, Inc.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)













































March 31,

December 31,















2023

2022















(Unaudited)



Assets













Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 102,038

$ 65,500

Research and development incentive receivable

2,071

2,099

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

590

351









Total current assets

104,699

67,950























Property and equipment, net

16

20

Right of use assets, net

569

669

Research and development incentive receivable, net of current portion

272

-

Deferred costs

-

576

Other long term assets

15

30

Deposits



976

1,108









Total assets

$ 106,547

$ 70,353









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 5,498

$ 5,657

Accrued expenses

4,388

5,152

Lease liability - current portion

425

416









Total current liabilities

10,311

11,225





















Non current liabilities:









Lease liability, net of current portion

152

262

Series X preferred stock warrant liability

40

-









Total liabilities

10,503

11,487











































Mezzanine equity:









Series X Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 136,248 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively

67,715

-





















Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value; 240,000,000 shares authorized; 119,410,992

and 99,021,376 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

119

99

Additional paid-in capital

387,886

376,807

Accumulated other comprehensive income

355

128

Accumulated deficit

(360,031)

(318,168)









Total stockholders' equity

28,329

58,866









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$ 106,547

$ 70,353













Leap Therapeutics, Inc.





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





















(in thousands)



























(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2023

2022



















Cash used in operating activities



$ (12,700)

$ (11,518) Cash provided by investing activities



49,317

- Cash used in financing activities



(29)

(210) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(50)

32 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



36,538

(11,696) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



65,500

114,916 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$ 102,038

$ 103,220

SOURCE Leap Therapeutics, Inc.