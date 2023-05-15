Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Once Again Named One of UK's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®

LONDON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Based on employee feedback, the recognition honours Verisk for creating an environment of trust, pride and camaraderie.



To determine the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company. They then used the data to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience. Businesses that achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status. According to Great Place to Work®, a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs and the extent to which they experience camaraderie with their colleagues. Verisk ranked highly on the topics of honesty of managers, collaboration between colleagues, inclusivity and wellbeing, among others.

Survey responses praised Verisk for its core values of learning, caring and results, with Verisk team members commenting:

"There are many development opportunities for everyone."

The Verisk culture allows them to "genuinely be my true self at work."

"The work is interesting, fast developing and purposeful."

"Colleagues are intelligent, kind, dedicated and fun."

"As a strategic partner to the global insurance industry, we're entrusted with helping our clients reach the next step of their digital transformation journey," said Lee Shavel, Verisk president and CEO. "That can only happen when our teammates feel valued, challenged and supported, so we've prioritised fostering a strong culture of collaboration, innovation and inclusion."

The core of Verisk's engagement strategy is listening to the needs of its team to support an open and inclusive culture. Through the employee engagement survey responses and an ongoing loop of feedback opportunities, colleagues are encouraged to openly share ideas and suggestions. For example, the London office hosts a Social Committee in which representatives from across the business with diverse perspectives and backgrounds review activities to ensure they are varied and inclusive. The office has also implemented several ideas shared by employees to enhance the workplace experience.

"We strongly believe in the notion of 'better for business, better for people, better for the world," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "Best Workplaces consistently put people first - not just in terms of looking out for their own employees but also by caring for and supporting their surrounding community and environment."

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work Certification in the UK for three consecutive years and is also certified by Great Place to Work in the United States, Spain, Poland and India. Verisk was recognised by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for wellbeing and for women . Verisk was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in Málaga and named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

To learn more about Verisk and career opportunities, visit verisk.com/careers .

# # #

About Verisk

Veriskand fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .