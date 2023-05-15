TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MUFG Bank, Ltd.:

Company name: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Stock exchange listings: Tokyo, Nagoya, New York Code number: 8306 URL https://www.mufg.jp/english/ Representative: Hironori Kamezawa, President & Group CEO For inquiry: Masahisa Takahashi, Managing Director, Head of Financial Accounting and Reporting, Financial Accounting Office, Financial Planning Division TEL 050-3613-1179

General meeting of shareholders: June 29, 2023 Dividend payment date: June 30, 2023 Securities report issuing date: June 27, 2023 Trading accounts: Established Supplemental information for financial statements: Available Investor meeting presentation: Scheduled (for investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023 (1) Results of Operations ( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year) Ordinary Income Ordinary Profits Profits Attributable to

Owners of Parent Fiscal year ended million yen % million yen % million yen % March 31, 2023 9,281,027 52.8 1,020,728 (33.6) 1,116,496 (1.3) March 31, 2022 6,075,887 0.8 1,537,649 45.9 1,130,840 45.5

(*) Comprehensive income March 31, 2023: 1,158,800 million yen 45.3 % ; March 31, 2022: 797,310 million yen (39.8) %

Basic earnings

per share Diluted earnings

per share Net Income to Net Assets

Attributable to

MUFG shareholders Ordinary Profits to

Total Assets Ordinary Profits to

Ordinary Income Fiscal year ended yen yen % % % March 31, 2023 90.73 90.41 6.5 0.3 11.0 March 31, 2022 88.45 88.05 6.7 0.4 25.3

(Reference) Income from investment in affiliates (Equity method) March 31, 2023: 425,829 million yen ; March 31, 2022: 441,595 million yen

(2) Financial Conditions Total Assets Total Net Assets Equity-to-asset ratio (*) Total Net Assets

per Common Stock As of million yen million yen % yen March 31, 2023 386,799,477 18,272,857 4.5 1,433.12 March 31, 2022 373,731,910 17,988,245 4.6 1,349.52

(Reference) Shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023: 17,231,291 million yen ; March 31, 2022: 17,023,773 million yen

(*) "Equity-to-asset ratio" is computed under the formula shown below (Total net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets

(3) Cash Flows Cash Flows from

Operating Activities Cash Flows from

Investing Activities Cash Flows from

Financing Activities Cash and Cash Equivalents

at the end of the period Fiscal year ended million yen million yen million yen million yen March 31, 2023 13,431,773 (10,675,096) (977,138) 113,630,172 March 31, 2022 9,839,899 (2,202,726) (1,080,428) 110,763,205

2. Dividends on Common Stock Dividends per Share Total

dividends Dividend

payout ratio

(Consolidated) Dividend on

net assets ratio

(Consolidated) 1st

quarter-end 2nd

quarter-end 3rd

quarter-end Fiscal

year-end Total Fiscal year yen yen yen yen yen million yen % % ended March 31, 2022 - 13.50 - 14.50 28.00 357,188 31.7 2.1 ended March 31, 2023 - 16.00 - 16.00 32.00 389,991 35.3 2.3 ending March 31, 2024

(Forecast) - 20.50 - 20.50 41.00 37.9

(*) Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report: None

3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024 (Consolidated) MUFG has set an earnings target of 1,300.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. MUFG is engaged in financial service businesses such as banking business, trust banking business, securities business and credit card/loan businesses. Because there are various uncertainties caused by economic situation, market environments and other factors in these businesses, MUFG discloses a target of its profits attributable to owners of parent instead of a forecast of its performance.

? Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation): No

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes (B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): No (C) Changes in accounting estimates: No (D) Restatements: No

(3) Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period (A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks: March 31, 2023 12,687,710,920 shares March 31, 2022 13,281,995,120 shares (B) Treasury stocks: March 31, 2023 664,065,483 shares March 31, 2022 667,296,084 shares (C) Average outstanding stocks: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 12,305,714,018 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 12,785,341,295 shares

*This "Consolidated Summary Report" ("Tanshin") is outside the scope of the external auditor's audit procedure.

*Notes for using forecasted information etc.

1. This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company's current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.

2. The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. We will publish U.S. GAAP financial results in a separate disclosure document when such information becomes available.

Above is part of the Consolidated Summary Report of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under Japanese GAAP for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) makes available financial reports and highlights of MUFG group companies including those of MUFG Bank, Ltd. Please refer to MUFG's website for full information.

Contacts

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Toshinao Endou, +81-3-3240-1111

Managing Director, Head of Documentation & Corporate Secretary Department

Corporate Administration Division