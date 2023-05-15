TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MUFG Bank, Ltd.:
Company name:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo, Nagoya, New York
Code number:
8306
URL https://www.mufg.jp/english/
Representative:
Hironori Kamezawa, President & Group CEO
For inquiry:
Masahisa Takahashi, Managing Director, Head of Financial Accounting and Reporting,
Financial Accounting Office, Financial Planning Division
TEL 050-3613-1179
General meeting of shareholders:
June 29, 2023
Dividend payment date:
June 30, 2023
Securities report issuing date:
June 27, 2023
Trading accounts:
Established
Supplemental information for financial statements:
Available
Investor meeting presentation:
Scheduled (for investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023
|(1) Results of Operations
( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profits
Profits Attributable to
Fiscal year ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
March 31, 2023
9,281,027
52.8
1,020,728
(33.6)
1,116,496
(1.3)
March 31, 2022
6,075,887
0.8
1,537,649
45.9
1,130,840
45.5
|(*) Comprehensive income
March 31, 2023:
1,158,800
million yen
45.3
%
;
March 31, 2022:
797,310
million yen
(39.8)
%
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Net Income to Net Assets
Ordinary Profits to
Ordinary Profits to
Fiscal year ended
yen
yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2023
90.73
90.41
6.5
0.3
11.0
March 31, 2022
88.45
88.05
6.7
0.4
25.3
|(Reference) Income from investment in affiliates (Equity method)
March 31, 2023:
425,829
million yen
;
March 31, 2022:
441,595
million yen
|(2) Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Equity-to-asset ratio (*)
Total Net Assets
As of
million yen
million yen
%
yen
March 31, 2023
386,799,477
18,272,857
4.5
1,433.12
March 31, 2022
373,731,910
17,988,245
4.6
1,349.52
(Reference) Shareholders' equity as of
March 31, 2023:
17,231,291
million yen ;
March 31, 2022:
17,023,773
million yen
(*) "Equity-to-asset ratio" is computed under the formula shown below
|(Total net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets
|(3) Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Fiscal year ended
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
March 31, 2023
13,431,773
(10,675,096)
(977,138)
113,630,172
March 31, 2022
9,839,899
(2,202,726)
(1,080,428)
110,763,205
2. Dividends on Common Stock
Dividends per Share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
1st
2nd
3rd
Fiscal
Total
Fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
ended March 31, 2022
-
13.50
-
14.50
28.00
357,188
31.7
2.1
ended March 31, 2023
-
16.00
-
16.00
32.00
389,991
35.3
2.3
ending March 31, 2024
-
20.50
-
20.50
41.00
37.9
(*) Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report: None
3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024 (Consolidated)
MUFG has set an earnings target of 1,300.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. MUFG is engaged in financial service businesses such as banking business, trust banking business, securities business and credit card/loan businesses. Because there are various uncertainties caused by economic situation, market environments and other factors in these businesses, MUFG discloses a target of its profits attributable to owners of parent instead of a forecast of its performance.
? Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation): No
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
(B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): No
(C) Changes in accounting estimates: No
(D) Restatements: No
(3)
Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period
(A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks:
March 31, 2023
12,687,710,920
shares
March 31, 2022
13,281,995,120
shares
(B) Treasury stocks:
March 31, 2023
664,065,483
shares
March 31, 2022
667,296,084
shares
(C) Average outstanding stocks:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
12,305,714,018
shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
12,785,341,295
shares
*This "Consolidated Summary Report" ("Tanshin") is outside the scope of the external auditor's audit procedure.
*Notes for using forecasted information etc.
1. This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company's current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.
2. The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. We will publish U.S. GAAP financial results in a separate disclosure document when such information becomes available.
Above is part of the Consolidated Summary Report of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under Japanese GAAP for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) makes available financial reports and highlights of MUFG group companies including those of MUFG Bank, Ltd. Please refer to MUFG's website for full information.
