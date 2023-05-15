BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



The Directors of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 April 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 14 June 2023.



Enquiries:



K Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



Date: 15 May 2023