Ontario, Toronto--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - York Harbour Metals (TSXV: YORK) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets through property-wide prospecting, focused soil sampling, and geological mapping. A substantial drill program is scheduled for this year.

