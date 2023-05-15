Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - McFarlane Lake (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0.

About McFarlane Lake

McFarlane Lake is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane Lake holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km east of Sudbury and owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane Lake is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

For additional Information, please contact:

McFarlane Lake

Mark Trevisiol

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

(705) 562-8520

mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com

mcfarlanelakemining.com