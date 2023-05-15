West Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0

About Elevate Uranium Ltd

Elevate Uranium is one of the most active uranium focused companies listed on the ASX. Elevate Uranium is building the company, through organic and inorganic growth, in two geographically diverse tier 1 uranium mining jurisdictions of Namibia and Australia. Elevate Uranium is building a large resource base in Namibia with four discoveries in the past four years.These assets are high value assets in their own right, but when Elevate Uranium applies its proprietary beneficiation process (U-pgradeTM), the value addition takes these assets to another level. U-pgradeTM is a patented beneficiation process developed in house and has the potential to reduce the capital and operating costs by 50% compared to conventional technology.U-pgradeTM, a process that no other uranium company has, provides Elevate Uranium with a strategic advantage which clearly differentiates it from its peers.

