SciBase announces changes in senior management

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that Simon Grant has resigned from his position as CEO for personal reasons and will be transitioning out of his role over the next six months. Simon Grant will remain available to the Board in a consulting capacity after the end of the planned transition time.

The Board has initiated the process to recruit a new CEO and will provide an update in due course. Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SciBase, will assume the role of CEO in the interim to ensure a smooth transition.

"We thank Simon for his efforts as Managing Director at SciBase. During his nine years as CEO, SciBase has transitioned from being a research-oriented company to a commercial stage company with products approved and marketed in the US, Europe and Australia. Obtaining the PMA for Nevisense in the US in 2017 and being able to subsequently secure Medicare reimbursement earlier this year, was the culmination of Simon's efforts to bring the company's technologies to the market and to the benefit of patients worldwide. We wish Simon all the best in his future endeavors and it is positive that he will remain available to assist the board even after ending his role as CEO. I will be stepping in as interim CEO to manage the transition. While it is disappointing to see Simon leave, we can also see this as an opportunity to optimize the organization as we leverage our platform to further accelerate our growth, especially in the US", says Tord Lendau Chairman of the Board at SciBase.

The Company has made significant progress in navigating challenging regulatory processes and market environments and has reached profitability in Germany through growing sales of Nevisense and electrodes. SciBase has also recently made significant progress with Medicare reimbursement and market penetration in the US and Nevisense remains the only melanoma detection product available in the US. The foundation for further growth has been laid.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13.15 CET on May 15, 2023.

For further information visit www.scibase.com or contact:

Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70 810 01 67

E-post: info@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

