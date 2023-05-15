Linkfire: Linkfire hosts a Q1/2023 interim report webcast on May 25, 2023

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire (NASDAQ: LINKFI.ST) will publish its interim report for the first quarter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at approximately 7.30 AM CEST. A webcast for investors and media will take place at 10.00 AM CEST on the same day.

The report is presented by Lars Ettrup, Co-founder and CEO, and Tobias Demuth, CFO. The presentation for the webcast can be downloaded on https://investors.linkfire.com/ 30 minutes before the webcast starts. A recording of the event will be available on the same website later the same day.

In addition to the Q&A at the end of the webcast, participants also can preregister questions via email to investors@linkfire.com. The Q&A session is moderated through a chat function, which will be available via the webcast link below.

Please register for the webcast using this link: https://lnk.to/Q1-23

After registration, you will receive a link to access the webcast via e-mail.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2022, Linkfire enabled 2.1 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 52.6M, an annual growth of 56 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments

Link?re hosts a Q1/2023 interim report webcast on May 25, 2023

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754818/Linkre-hosts-a-Q12023-interim-report-webcast-on-May-25-2023