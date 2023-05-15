China Development Foundation: CDIB Cares for Families and Drives Sustainability, Angelo Koo Advocates Businesses Supporting Families in Need

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / To address the impact of global issues and shifting societal norms on families, the United Nations has designated May 15 as the "International Day of Families", calling for global attention to the value of families. Taiwan takes part in supporting the "Demographic Trends and Families" theme this year, where the number of newborns has been declining over the last three years, reaching a 47-year low. The declining birth rate crisis has become a common problem for Taiwan, and protecting families to allow children to be raised in a healthy environment has become an urgent and critical issue.

CDIB has committed years to helping disadvantaged families in Taiwan and to creating a friendly and healthy environment to grow. (Photo via China Development Foundation)

As an ESG leader in the financial industry, CDIB International has developed a comprehensive approach to care for employee needs and the wider community. Since 2017, CDIB has been promoting the "Employee Care and Health Care Plan", optimizing the workplace environment by providing flexible working hours, remote work, vaccine subsidies, childcare programs, and other benefits to support employees and their families. CDIB Chairman Angelo Koo believes that education and public welfare are a priority and valuable investments and looking after employees and their families is essential for achieving success as a team.

CDIB places great importance on helping disadvantaged families in throughout Taiwan and has a long-standing partnership with the Angel Heart Family Social Welfare Foundation to create a friendly environment for families of children with Angelman syndrome, helping them to lead promising lives. Angelo Koo also shares the view of sustained care for families with Angelman, and if more like-minded corporate partners can join the effort, more opportunities can be created for families in need and the greater society.

Furthermore, CDIB also calls on its employees to turn their love into practical action. In 2022, it held the Angel Heart Family Charity Concert, inviting Angel families to participate and share how they support their children through their challenges, medical treatment, and care, and gradually build a life with hope, which touched the hearts of all. A CEO shared that when his daughter was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, he felt helpless and broke down in tears in the office restroom, not knowing how to carry on. Another father who gave up a high-paying job in the electronics industry to take care of his child also mentioned that even with his professional capabilities, he couldn't provide for his child's needs, but found the support and strength from the charity to continue moving forward.

Angelo Koo emphasizes that it's a true loss when a child isn't able to grow up in a healthy environment due to a lack of resources. With just a little help and support, he believes that it can be a beam of light to give families hope and turn their situations around.

Media Contacts:

Company: Jet-Go Consulting Group

Contact person: Raymond Wu

Telephone: +886-2-23708000 #2209

SOURCE: China Development Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754812/CDIB-Cares-for-Families-and-Drives-Sustainability-Angelo-Koo-Advocates-Businesses-Supporting-Families-in-Need