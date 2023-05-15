Vaccari Communications: Top Healthcare Industry Leaders Join Diverge Health

Dr. Vincent Pantone and Craig Gaites join the company's leadership team to improve care for low-income patients

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Today, Diverge Health - a value-based care company bringing local population health management support to primary care providers serving patients on Medicaid - announced the addition of two new members to its leadership team.





Dr. Vincent Pantone serves as chief medical officer to lead the strategy, direction and execution of the organization's clinical and quality improvement programs. Prior to joining Diverge, Dr. Pantone served as chief medical officer for the Medicaid line of business at Elevance Health. During his tenure, he led the development and execution of the organization's clinical strategy, supporting nearly 11 million Americans across 25 states.

"It is inspiring to be part of an organization that is dedicated to the mission of improving health outcomes in the Medicaid population through a high-touch, patient-centered model," said Pantone. "Diverge understands the importance of addressing complex clinical needs alongside social determinants of health and recognizes that primary care providers are at the center of it all. By providing clinical and non-clinical wrap-around services, the organization is empowering both patients and providers to achieve better health outcomes. I'm thrilled to contribute to Diverge's mission and make a positive impact on the lives of those we will serve."

Craig Gaites joins the organization as senior vice president of market operations and is responsible for directing and overseeing activities throughout the organization's service areas. Most recently, Gaites served as the president of emerging markets for Equality Health. In that role, he was responsible for coordinating the deployment of the company's services and technology solutions into new markets across the country.

"Improving the health of vulnerable populations requires hands-on intervention at the person-to-person level in the community. Diverge's model of utilizing community health workers in communities to help vulnerable patients better manage their care - and better partner with their physicians to improve their health - is grounded on a very sound set of beliefs, where good health is a baseline requirement for individuals to enjoy their lives, and to contribute to their families, communities and employers," said Gaites.

About Diverge

Founded in 2022, Diverge Health supports primary care providers to extend their reach and better serve vulnerable patients. For more information, visit divergecares.com.

