Numeracle Introduces 'Number Check' - a Visual Confirmation of Identity Presentation Across the Wireless Ecosystem

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Numeracle Inc. ("Numeracle" or the "Company"), the pioneer of Verified Identity and Entity Identity Management ("EIM") for communications, today announced the introduction of its Number Check feature. An enhancement to the Company's EIM platform, this new feature provides visual confirmation of identity presentation across the wireless ecosystem.





Numeracle Entity Identity Management

Numeracle Introduces Number Check

On a mission to establish trust in communications, Numeracle introduced the concept of EIM in 2018. Built on a Know Your Customer ("KYC") framework, Numeracle's EIM platform enables brands and authorized agents of a brand or brands to manage identity for communications. This includes the protection and management of brand reputation, the association of brand identity to outbound communications, and more.

As part of its Number Reputation Management offering, standard to all customers of Numeracle's EIM platform, the Company's introduction of the Number Check feature comes in response to the growing need for access to on-demand, visual confirmation of proof of identity presentation beyond that of which can be presented via standard report or dashboard.

"Verified Identities utilizing our Number Reputation Management solution can expect an average of 97% of their numbers to remain free from incorrect identity display or negative reputation," said Anis Jaffer, Chief Product Officer, Numeracle. "For the remaining 3% of impacted numbers, ongoing visibility and remediation are delivered as part of our standard offering. But for those instances when you absolutely need to visually confirm exactly how a call is being delivered, live in the moment, beyond a reputation ratings dashboard, we now introduce Number Check."

Available as an add-on feature exclusive to Numeracle EIM customers, Number Check provides the ability to spot-check the display of registered numbers in between regular reporting cycles. A source of truth when it matters most, Number Check is available on-demand for single or batch runs of registered numbers to confirm the current display of calling identity, including real screenshots of live calls placed across AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

For enterprises, contact centers, or platform providers leveraging their own mobile devices to repeatedly test call display, or those relying on out-of-the-box reputation monitoring solutions, Number Check solves wasted time, uncertainty, and doubt in obtaining a single trustworthy source of real-time identity presentation across the wireless network. As an enhanced feature within Numeracle's Reputation Management solution, numbers found to possess negative reputation during Number Check are flagged for remediation attention.

"The truly dynamic nature of number reputation makes it impossible for any provider to stay 100% ahead of the algorithms," said Joe Galvin, VP of Client Engagement, Numeracle. "To address this, we're pleased to introduce Number Check to supplement our existing reputation and remediation services as a new on-demand source of truth to spot-check identity presentation when visually confirming call display is absolutely critical."

For more information on Number Check, the newest add-on feature to Numeracle's EIM platform, part of its Number Reputation Management offering, visit numeracle.com/number-reputation or request a complementary solution review at numeracle.com/contact-us.

About Numeracle

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform enables service and platform providers to manage the identity of end entities and implement KYC policies as applied to outbound communications. KYC identity vetting and verification is the cornerstone of the platform; developed in support of evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. Leveraging entity identity, EIM is used to associate Verified Identity to outbound communications, manage branded presentation across the wireless network, deliver blocking and labeling prevention and remediation, visibility to number reputation, and more, to support service and platform provider requirements to empower wanted communications while monitoring for and blocking the illegal. For more information, visit www.numeracle.com.

