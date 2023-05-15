FiberLight Expands Fiber Network to Charlotte, NC Delivering 400Gbps and 100Gbps Ethernet Capabilities

Deploys New PoP at Flexential's Charlotte data center as part of strategic expansion to ensure uptime, diversity, and resiliency for customers with critical high-bandwidth, low-latency requirements

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / FiberLight, LLC , a company with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, has announced the expansion of its growing fiber footprint with a new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route, featuring industry-leading 100Gbps and 400Gbps Ethernet wavelengths. FiberLight's newest route delivers state-of-the-art fiber assets in partnership with Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, and offers customers additional resiliency and diversity, faster speeds with increased uptime, and greater efficiency to drive business performance.

Existing fiber networks connecting North Carolina to Atlanta travel a long distance south, almost reaching the Gulf, before turning north to connect to the Atlanta market. FiberLight's new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route provides a unique option for customers seeking a direct path and offers a full suite of fiber products, including 400Gbps to 100Gbps Ethernet wavelengths.

The service connects directly to a newly-deployed network hub at Flexential's Charlotte , NC data center at 10105 David Taylor Drive, offering bandwidth options ranging from 1G to 400G and enabling connectivity to FiberLight's Ethernet portfolio and full network footprint. Services provisioned include wavelength services, private Ethernet services, cloud connect, and dedicated internet access options. This strategic expansion gives customers uptime, diversity, and resiliency for applications that require greater bandwidth and efficiencies between key data center locations. FiberLight continues to expand with Flexential adding a new POP In Charlotte to build on its existing presence on the FlexAnywhere platform in Atlanta, Tampa and Dallas.

"Following our acquisition by Morrison & Co., FiberLight has made strategic investments to scale our business and expand our digital infrastructure to enable increased performance for our customers," said Jay Anderson, FiberLight's CTO and Chief Engineer. "Our new route between Charlotte and Atlanta represents a significant development for FiberLight and demonstrates how we are delivering additional uptime, resiliency, and diversity with an industry-leading 400Gbps Ethernet wavelength service offering. Our speed to market with this route delivers quick turnup options for our customers, along with improved efficiencies and low-latency connectivity that meet the demands of cloud-based businesses."

"Over the last 20 years, we have developed a highly-connected ecosystem of partners in the Southeast that now offers easy access to a vast community of solutions," said Ryan Mallory, COO of Flexential. "We are proud to add FiberLight's new services in two key locations as part of our expanding ecosystem. As customers seek alternatives to oversubscribed data center markets, Charlotte and Atlanta provide attractive opportunities for Flexential customers to build and grow on our national FlexAnywhere platform."



FiberLight's new Charlotte to Atlanta pathway adds more than 325 route miles to its network and aligns with the company's strategic initiative to expand its lit fiber networks and build out dark fiber assets to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth access.

To learn more about FiberLight's high bandwidth network, visit https://www.fiberlight.com/network/network-map/

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com . Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter, and Facebook .

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds, and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With more than 18,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

