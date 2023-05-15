Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that Marc Fogassa, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, joined the Governor of Brazil's state of Minas Gerais, Mr. Romeu Zema, the Brazilian Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Mr. Vitor Saback, elected members of the Minas Gerais House of Representatives and other government officials during the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony on May 10, 2023 in celebration of the launch of "Lithium Valley Brazil".

"Lithium Valley Brazil" is the denomination chosen by InvestMinas, the Minas Gerais State Government investment promotion agency, for the geographical area along the middle and lower Jequitinhonha River Valley in Minas Gerais where lithium-bearing minerals have been found. Atlas Lithium's main project is in Lithium Valley Brazil.

According to materials prepared by InvestMinas for the Nasdaq event, "Brazil is fast becoming a global player in the lithium chain. With a business environment underpinned by predictability and good logistics, Lithium Valley Brazil will be a solid alternative for the global investor, leveraging economic, social, and environmental development."

In particular, InvestMinas document detailed under the heading "Legal and Regulatory Framework" certain keys aspects as related to Lithium Valley Brazil:

"Brazil has pro-mining legislation: a traditional mining jurisdiction with a highly efficient and expeditious permitting process regulated by the National Mining Agency (ANM);

Federal decree 11.120/2022 allows unrestricted trade of any products containing lithium. The decree simplifies foreign trade procedures on the export of lithium and its derivatives by eliminating the requirement to apply for quotas and export authorizations;

Tax incentives - Exports are tax free; and companies established in the SUDENE (Northeast Minas Gerais Development Office) region can benefit from tax incentives, such as reduced income tax, exemptions and credits;

Environmental licensing processes in the mining sector can be prioritized by the Minas Gerais State Government."

In the photograph attached below, taken at the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony on May 10, 2023, standing from right to left, are Mr. Fogassa, Governor Zema, Nasdaq Vice Chairman Mr. Bob McCooey, Nasdaq Head of Latin America Listings Ms. Ivana Ferreira, and Deputy Minister Saback.





Figure 1: Marc Fogassa with Governor Zema during Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/166102_4e7cf78a14e4180b_002full.jpg

On May 9, 2023, at an evening reception at the Nasdaq MarketSite featuring Governor Zema as the keynote speaker, Mr. Fogassa spoke about Atlas Lithium's ongoing exploration campaign and specific community initiatives that the Company is implementing in Lithium Valley.

During his prepared remarks, Mr. Fogassa thanked government officials at both Brazilian federal and state levels for their work on promoting the development of Lithium Valley, and highlighted Atlas Lithium's ongoing focus on hiring local workers and, in particular, more women in the industry in which they have been traditionally underrepresented.

Below is a photograph of Mr. Fogassa during his remarks at the Nasdaq MarketSite on May 9, 2023, and a photograph of Atlas Lithium's delegation to the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony on May 10, 2023.





Figure 2: Mr. Fogassa during his remarks at the Nasdaq MarketSite on May 9, 2023.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/166102_4e7cf78a14e4180b_004full.jpg





Figure 3: Atlas Lithium's delegation to the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/166102_4e7cf78a14e4180b_005full.jpg

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium projects which consist of 64 mineral rights spread over approximately 75,040 acres (304 km2) located primarily in the Lithium Valley area of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In total, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for almost all battery metals including lithium (304 km2), nickel (222 km2), rare earths (122 km2), titanium (89 km2), and graphite (56 km2), in addition to mining concessions for gold, diamonds, and sand. The Company also owns approximately 45% of Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and approximately 28% of Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF; gold and quartzite).

