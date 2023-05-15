This strategic hire will strengthen Lodestone's sales organization and position the company to drive sustainable profitable revenue growth

Lodestone Security, LLC (Lodestone)-a global cyber security firm specializing in incident response, digital forensics, offensive security, and threat detection-today announced that it has named Erin Malone as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company's targeted global growth strategy.

Malone will play a critical role in building and leading the sales, marketing, and partner channel teams to develop and drive the end-to-end business development strategy. As CRO, she will define revenue cycles, go-to-market methods and leverage analytics and data to drive predictable growth and achieve revenue goals.

"I'm very enthusiastic about the team we're building to drive Lodestone's future success and excited to have a leader of Erin's caliber join our team and help Lodestone accelerate growth," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Lodestone. "Realizing our opportunity requires an exceptional team and Erin's strengths as a high-performance sales leader will be invaluable in developing Lodestone into an industry recognized first-choice for cyber incident preparedness, defense, and response."

Malone brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the team and has a proven record of success leading high-velocity sales organizations and consistently achieving double-digit growth in revenue.

"I am thrilled to be joining Lodestone and to have the opportunity to drive its growth during this transformative time," said Malone. "The company has arrived at a place where opportunity and ambition intersect, and I am excited to put my experience to work further scaling Lodestone's impact."

Prior to joining Lodestone, Erin served as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales at Sophos where she led the sales and channel team across North and South America. Under her leadership the team exceeded company growth targets, and expanded and entrenched partnerships with distributors, MSPs, and resellers fueling growth across the Americas. Erin also served in various global sales and channel alliances management roles at Arcserve, CA Technologies and Websense earlier in her career.

About Lodestone

Lodestone is a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading specialist insurer Beazley specializing in incident response, digital forensics, offensive security, and threat detection. Lodestone does not provide insurance services and client information obtained by Lodestone is not shared with Beazley claims or underwriting. Likewise, client information obtained by Beazley claims or underwriting is not shared with Lodestone.

