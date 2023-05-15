CEAT Limited: CEAT Specialty Showcases Advanced Tire Solutions at Brazil's Agrishow 2023

SAO PAOLO, Brazil , May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEAT Specialty, leading off- highway tire manufacturer, showcased its range of agricultural tires, at Agrishow 2023- Brazil's largest agricultural technology trade show. The event was held from 1st to 5th May at Ribeirão Preto, Sao Paolo - Brazil.





On display are CEAT Specialty's VF technology tires- Torquemax for tractors and Spraymax for sprayers. Additionally, tires for harvesters- Yieldmax were also displayed. The range of agricultural tires are designed to cater to the changing needs of farmers and help them maximise their yields and productivity. The range is designed to provide maximum traction, stability and durability.

"At CEAT, we are constantly striving to create innovative solutions that deliver higher performance and value. Our unwavering commitment to quality is evident in every tire we produce. We are thrilled to present our line of high-performing tires, designed to increase productivity and efficiency at accessible prices," said Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty.

"We are so excited because we just launched CEAT's Tire with VF Technology at Agrishow. So, the event was a success, and we hope to see our clients again next year!," said Beto Cantu, CEO- Cantu Pneus.

About CEAT

CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India's leading tire manufacturers, and CEAT tires are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.

The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.6 billion.

In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining, and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tires, as well as special application off road tires. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com

