Montag, 15.05.2023
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
15.05.23
13:12 Uhr
1,662 Euro
-0,866
-34,26 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1,6591,69315:31
PR Newswire
15.05.2023 | 14:06
Magema Technology LLC and Rigby Refining LLC Settle Dispute with Wood Group USA

HOUSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magema Technology LLC and Rigby Refining LLC announce: "Magema and Rigby Refining have entered into a settlement agreement with Wood Group USA to resolve the claims asserted in Rigby Refining, LLC and Magema Technology LLC v. Wood Group USA, Inc. v. Marea Energy Partners, LLC, Cause No. 2021-13334 and the related arbitration between the parties. The settlement does not grant Wood any rights to the Magema-owned patent portfolio related to the production of low sulfur residual marine fuel oils or to any other intellectual property owned by Magema and Rigby Refining. All other settlement terms are confidential."

About Rigby Refining LLC

Rigby Refining® is the provider of the award-winning, proprietary and patented Rigby Process® to produce environmentally compliant ISO 8217-2017 Residual marine fuels that comply with the IMO 2020 global mandate to lower emissions from shipping. Rigby is the exclusive provider of Magema's HSFO to VLSFO or ULSFO hydroprocessing technologies. Contact information can be found at: www.rigbyllc.com.

About MagemaTechnology LLC

Magema Technology has an extensive global patent portfolio based on its ongoing research efforts and develops technical solutions for the environmental and energy transition challenges facing the global refining and petrochemical industries.

Contact:

Rigby Refining LLC
contact@rigbyllc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magm-technology-llc-and-rigby-refining-llc-settle-dispute-with-wood-group-usa-301823854.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
