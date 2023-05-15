Obtaining the CE certification under Medical Device Regulation reinforces Regen Lab's positioning as a leading innovator of medical devices in the field of autologous tissue engineering therapies

This regulatory achievement highlights Regen Lab's patented technologies which are available in over 90 countries and have been used to treat patients in various therapeutic areas (musculoskeletal, dermo-esthetics, wound care and urogenital) leading to the publication of over 200 clinical studies

Regen Lab, a global commercial-stage medical technology company specializing in the research, development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of proprietary tissue engineering products announces that its best-in-class medical devices REGENKIT®, CELLULAR MATRIX fig® and Arthrovisc® have obtained the CE certification under the EU Regulation 2017/745 on Medical Devices (MDR).

REGENKIT® is a preparation of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), CELLULAR MATRIX fig®,a combination of PRP and Hyaluronic Acid (HA), and Arthrovisc®, HA filled syringes.

Based on the examination of its Quality Management System and Technical Documentation, these new CE certificates delivered to Regen Lab SA (EU authorized representative Regen Lab France SAS) by the notified body BSI are all valid for five years with a starting validity date on April 25, 2023, and an expiry date on April 24, 2028.

Imposed on all manufacturers and distributors operating in the European Union, the EU MDR 2017/745, applicable since May 26, 2021, in the European Union, is meant to mandatorily replace by 2028 the existing European Medical Device Directives (MDD 93/42/EEC). These EU regulations on medical devices aim at establishing a modern and more robust regulatory framework to protect public health and patient safety. This certification has considerably increased the amount of technical and clinical validation data required on medical devices across the EU, to address the need for a better traceability and transparency in safety.

In relation to the EU MDR certification of its products, Regen Lab successfully renewed its ISO13485:2016 and MDSAP certifications with a Quality Assurance System meeting the requirements of the European MDR EU 2017/745 Regulation in December 2022.

The certifications obtained reinforces Regenlab's competitive position in the PRP market alone and in combination with HA.

Regen Lab autologous tissue engineering solutions are based on an extemporaneous preparation of PRP from the patient's own blood and combined therapy (PRP combined with HA).

Regen Lab is a vertically integrated group with extensive R&D, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. To date, Regen Lab's patented technologies* are available in over 90 countries worldwide and have been used to treat patients in various therapeutic areas (musculoskeletal, dermo-esthetics, wound care and urogenital) leading to the publication of over 200 clinical studies projects. The Company's products are manufactured in the Group factories in Le Mont sur Lausanne (Switzerland), Brooklyn (New York, USA) since 2022, and in Les Ulis (Paris region, France) starting from Q3 of 2023.

More info about Medical Devices Regulation: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/single-market/european-standards/harmonised-standards/medical-devices_en

About Regen Lab

Based in Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Regen Lab is a global commercial-stage medical technology company specialized in the research, development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of proprietary tissue engineering solutions. The Company's solutions are commercialized in more than 90 countries and generated total revenues of €40 million in 2022. The core technology of the Company focuses on the design of solutions for autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) based procedures, consisting in reinjecting the patient's own platelets into tissue lesions in order to stimulate tissue healing. The Company's original medical devices, commercialized primarily under the RegenKit brand, have been CE marked EU-MDR 2017/745 and approved by FDA and CFDA and are routinely used by physicians worldwide for the treatment of a wide variety of main indications currently including joint osteoarthritis, tendinopathies and dermo-esthetics. The Company's products are manufactured in the Group factories in Le Mont-sur-Lausanne (Switzerland), New York (USA) since Q3 2022 and Les Ulis (Paris region, France) starting Q3 2023, which the Company has built to meet its anticipated increasing demand for its new products.

More info about RegenLab: https://www.regenlab.com

*For a list of Regenlab's patents see: https://www.regenlab.com/patents

Regenkit®, Cellular Matrix fig®, Arthrovisc, Regenlab®, Regenplasma®, Regencell®, RegenACR®, THT® are registered or pending trademarks of Regen Lab SA or RegenLab USA LLC.

Contacts:

Daphné Van Diermen

Chief Operating Officer

ddiermen@regenlab.com