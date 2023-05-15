Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
15.05.23
08:07 Uhr
0,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.05.2023 | 14:18
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Castelnau Group Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Castelnau Group Limited

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

10th May 2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

12th May 2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

70.35%

70.35%

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

71.17%

71.17%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GG00BMWWJM28

224,169,285

70.35%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

224,169,285

70.35%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

12th May 2023

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

64-66 Glentham Road, London, SW13 9JJ, United Kingdom

E-Mail

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phone number / Fax number

+44(0)208 600 0100

Other useful information

(at least legal representative for legal persons)

Peter McLean, Fund Accountant, Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited

Contact address

64-66 Glentham Road, London, SW13 9JJ, United Kingdom

E-Mail

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phone number / Fax number

+44(0)208 600 0100

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

Peter McLean, Fund Accountant, Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited

C: Additional information

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email

address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.