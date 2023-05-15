Castelnau Group Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Castelnau Group Limited
LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
10th May 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
12th May 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
70.35%
70.35%
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
71.17%
71.17%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GG00BMWWJM28
224,169,285
70.35%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
224,169,285
70.35%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
12th May 2023
Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)
Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)
64-66 Glentham Road, London, SW13 9JJ, United Kingdom
info@castelnaugroup.com
Phone number / Fax number
+44(0)208 600 0100
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
Peter McLean, Fund Accountant, Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited
Contact address
64-66 Glentham Road, London, SW13 9JJ, United Kingdom
info@castelnaugroup.com
Phone number / Fax number
+44(0)208 600 0100
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
Peter McLean, Fund Accountant, Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited
C: Additional information
Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email
address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.