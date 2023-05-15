Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 May 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:

NAV including income with debt at fair value: 242.72p per ordinary share


NAV including income with debt at par value: 237.91p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 239.00p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 234.18p per ordinary share



15 May 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.