Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 15
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 12 May 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 242.72p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 237.91p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 239.00p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 234.18p per ordinary share
15 May 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323