Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

MONACO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. ("Costamare" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023").



PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY Q1 2023 Net Income available to common stockholders of $141.6 million ($1.16 per share).

Q1 2023 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders 1 of $46.5 million ($0.38 per share).

of $46.5 million ($0.38 per share). Q1 2023 liquidity of $1,076.0 million2.



DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM First full operational quarter of Costamare Bulkers Inc. ("CBI").

CBI has currently fixed a fleet of 51 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of: 31 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels 19 Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels 1 Ultramax vessel

39 of the chartered-in vessels have been delivered to CBI.

Majority of the fixed fleet on index linked charter-in agreements.



LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM Lead participation in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited ("Neptune Leasing").

Equity investment of up to $200 million.



NEW DEBT FINANCING Refinancing of existing indebtedness of 7 containerships with two European financial institutions. More specifically: Two bilateral loan facilities for a total amount of approximately up to $95 million. One of the two loan facilities is on a commitment status basis and subject to final documentation. Loan proceeds towards prepayment of existing indebtedness. Facilities' tenors between five and six years. Improvement of funding cost and extension of maturity for all seven refinanced vessels.





OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE - FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET3 FOR THE YEAR AHEAD 98% and 86% of the containership fleet 4 fixed for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

fixed for 2023 and 2024, respectively. Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $3.1 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 4.1 years 5 .

. Entered into more than 60 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q4 2022 earnings release.



SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY Estimated combined net capital gain of $84.7 million in Q1 2023, from the sale or agreement to sell certain of our vessels.

Vessels which have been sold or are expected to be sold include: Owned Containerships 2003-built, 6,644 TEU capacity, Maersk Kalamata (sold in January 2023). 2000-built, 6,648 TEU capacity, Sealand Washington (sold in February 2023). Owned Dry Bulk Vessels 2010-built, 32,300 DWT capacity, Miner (sold in March 2023). 2011-built, 35,112 DWT capacity, Taibo (sold in April 2023). 2010-built, 37,302 DWT capacity, Comity (expected to be sold in Q2 2023). Joint Venture Containerships Agreed to concurrently: Sell our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital which holds the remaining 51% and Acquire the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Brasil. Both transfers are expected to be concluded in Q2 2023, whereupon we will own 100% of the equity interest in the ship-owning company of the containership Polar Brasil (compared to the 49% previously owned in each of the abovementioned vessels).





DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS On April 3, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on May 5, 2023, to holders of record of common stock as of April 19, 2023.

On April 3, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 17, 2023 to holders of record as of April 14, 2023.

Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of approximately $90 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.



1 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

2 Including our share of cash amounting to $4.0 million held by vessel owning-companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time (the "Framework Deed"), between the Company and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, "York"), short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $76.7 million, margin deposits relating to our FFAs of $12.6 million and $37.1 million of available undrawn funds from one hunting license facility as of March 31, 2023.

3 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.

4 Calculated on a TEU basis, including vessels owned by vessel owning-companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed.

5 As of May 15, 2023. Total contracted revenues and TEU-weighted remaining time charter duration include our ownership percentage for four vessels owned pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

"During the first quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of $142 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was above $1 billion.

In the containership market, charter rates are on a rising trend with high demand across the board, while fixture periods are increasing in duration. The orderbook, however, remains the principal threat to the market.

We have covered nearly 100% of our containership open days for 2023 and we have proactively arranged long term employment on a forward basis for a number of containerships coming off charter between 2023 and 2025 having secured for our fleet contracted revenues of $3.1 billion with a TEU weighted duration of 4 years.

On the dry bulk side, our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on the spot market while the trading platform has been growing with a fleet of 51 ships already fixed under period charters. Having agreed to invest up to $200 million, our goal is to grow the dry bulk operating platform business on a prudent basis and realize healthy returns for our shareholders.

Finally, during the quarter we became the leading investor in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited, a growth-oriented maritime leasing platform, having agreed to invest up to $200 million.

Considering current asset values, we believe the Neptune Leasing investment is a favorable employment of the Company's increased liquidity. The new venture is synergetic to the existing ship owning platform and is expected to further enhance the strong relationships built over the last decades with shipowners and commercial lenders in the ship financing sector."

Financial Summary

Three-month period ended

March 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data): 2022 2023 Voyage revenue $268,010 $248,769 Accrued charter revenue (1) $3,357 $(2,265 ) Amortization of time-charter assumed $49 $49 Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $271,416 $246,553 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $104,494 $46,533 Weighted Average number of shares 124,150,337 122,531,273 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $0.84 $0.38 Net Income $123,037 $148,864 Net Income available to common stockholders $115,442 $141,560 Weighted Average number of shares 124,150,337 122,531,273 Earnings per share $0.93 $1.16

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the "Fleet List" tables below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2022 2023 Net Income $ 123,037 $ 148,864 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (7,595 ) (7,595 ) Non-Controlling Interest - 291 Net Income available to common stockholders 115,442 141,560 Accrued charter revenue 3,357 (2,265 ) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 2,552 1,408 Amortization of Time charter assumed 49 49 Realized loss on Euro/USD forward contracts 331 48 Gain on sale of vessels, net (17,798 ) (89,068 ) Loss on vessel held for sale - 2,350 Loss on vessel held for sale by a jointly owned company with York included in equity loss on investments - 2,029 Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 634 974 Gain on derivative instruments, excluding interest accrued (1) (73 ) (10,552 ) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 104,494 $ 46,533 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.84 $ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares 124,150,337 122,531,273



Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, realized loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net, loss on vessel held for sale, loss on vessel held for sale by a jointly owned company with York included in equity loss on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component and non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives. "Accrued charter revenue" is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.



Results of Operations

Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2022

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, we had an average of 112.7 and 117.4 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, through our dry-bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. ("CBI") we chartered-in an average of 10.9 third party dry-bulk vessels. As of May 15, 2023, CBI charters-in 39 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we sold the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,292 and the dry-bulk vessel Miner with a DWT of 32,300. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, we accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Dyros with a TEU capacity of 4,578 and of the secondhand dry bulk vessels Oracle, Libra and Norma with an aggregate DWT of 172,717. Furthermore, in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, we sold the container vessel Messini, with a TEU capacity of 2,458.

In March 2023, we entered into an agreement with Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited ("NML") pursuant to which we agreed to invest in NML's ship sale and leaseback business up to $200 million in exchange for up to 40% of its ordinary shares and up to 79.05% of its preferred shares. In addition, we received a special ordinary share in NML which carries 75% of the voting rights of the ordinary shares providing control over NML. NML was established in 2021 to acquire, own and bareboat charter out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Up to March 31, 2023, we have invested in NML the amount of $11.1 million. As of March 31, 2023, NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, our fleet ownership days totaled 10,143 and 10,564 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the days of the third-party vessels chartered-in through CBI were 977.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels' Operational Data(1)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Three-month period ended

March 31, 2022 2023 Change Percentage

Change Voyage revenue $ 268.0 $ 248.8 $ (19.2) (7.2%) Voyage expenses (8.6) (31.6) 23.0 n.m. Charter-in hire expenses - (12.4) 12.4 n.m. Voyage expenses - related parties (3.7) (3.2) (0.5) (13.5%) Vessels' operating expenses (65.7) (67.7) 2.0 3.0% General and administrative expenses (3.3) (4.4) 1.1 33.3% Management and agency fees - related parties (10.9) (15.2) 4.3 39.4% General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (2.6) (1.4) (1.2) (46.2%) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2.7) (4.7) 2.0 74.1% Depreciation (41.2) (41.1) (0.1) (0.2%) Gain on sale of vessels, net 17.8 89.1 71.3 n.m. Loss on vessel held for sale - (2.4) 2.4 n.m. Foreign exchange gains 0.1 1.3 1.2 n.m. Interest income - 6.7 6.7 n.m. Interest and finance costs (25.1) (36.9) 11.8 47.0% Income / (Loss) from equity method investments 0.3 (1.4) (1.7) n.m. Other 0.5 2.6 2.1 n.m. Gain on derivative instruments 0.1 22.8 22.7 n.m. Net Income $ 123.0 $ 148.9





(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Three-month period ended

March 31, Percentage

Change 2022 2023 Change Voyage revenue $ 268.0 $ 248.8 $ (19.2) (7.2%) Accrued charter revenue 3.4 (2.3) (5.7) n.m . Amortization of time charter assumed - - - n.m . Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 271.4 $ 246.5 $ (24.9) (9.2%) Vessels' operational data Three-month period ended

March 31, Change Percentage

Change 2022 2023 Average number of vessels 117.4 112.7 (4.7) (4.0%) Ownership days 10,564 10,143 (421) (4.0%) Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 2 9 7





Segmental Financial Summary

Three-month period ended March 31, 2022

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Container vessels Dry bulk vessels Other Total Voyage revenue 189.5 78.5 - 268.0 Voyage expenses (2.1) (6.5) - (8.6) Voyage expenses - related parties (2.7) (1.0) - (3.7) Vessels' operating expenses (41.7) (24.0) - (65.7) General and administrative expenses (2.2) (1.1) - (3.3) Management fees - related parties (6.8) (4.1) - (10.9) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.6) (1.0) - (2.6) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2.6) (0.1) - (2.7) Depreciation (31.5) (9.7) - (41.2) Gain on sale of vessels, net 17.8 - - 17.8 Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.2 (0.1) - 0.1 Interest and finance costs (21.7) (3.4) - (25.1) Income from equity method investments - - 0.3 0.3 Gain on derivative instruments - 0.1 - 0.1 Other 0.4 0.1 - 0.5 Net Income 95.0 27.7 0.3 123.0

Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Container

vessels Dry bulk

vessels CBI Other Eliminations Total Voyage revenue 195.7 34.1 19.0 - - 248.8 Intersegment voyage revenue - 1.7 - - (1.7 ) - Voyage expenses (3.3 ) (14.5 ) (13.8 ) - - (31.6 ) Charter-in hire expenses - - (12.4 ) - - (12.4 ) Intersegment Charter-in hire expenses - - (1.7 ) - 1.7 - Voyage expenses - related parties (2.8 ) (0.4 ) - - - (3.2 ) Vessels' operating expenses (42.9 ) (24.8 ) - - - (67.7 ) General and administrative expenses (1.5 ) (0.9 ) (2.0 ) - - (4.4 ) Management and agency fees - related parties (6.4 ) (4.2 ) (4.6 ) - - (15.2 ) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (0.8 ) (0.6 ) - - - (1.4 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (3.8 ) (0.9 ) - - - (4.7 ) Depreciation (31.2 ) (9.9 ) - - - (41.1 ) Gain / (Loss) on sale of vessels 92.8 (3.7 ) - - - 89.1 Loss on vessel held for sale - (2.4 ) - - - (2.4 ) Foreign exchange gains 0.7 0.6 - - - 1.3 Interest income 3.7 2.4 0.6 - - 6.7 Interest and finance costs (30.2 ) (6.3 ) (0.4 ) - - (36.9 ) Loss from equity method investments - - - (1.4 ) - (1.4 ) Other 0.5 2.2 (0.1 ) - - 2.6 Gain on derivative instruments 9.6 1.7 11.5 - - 22.8 Net Income / (Loss) 180.1 (25.9 ) (3.9 ) (1.4 ) - 148.9

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels' Operational Data" above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 7.2%, or $19.2 million, to $248.8 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, from $268.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) decreased charter rates in certain of our dry-bulk vessels, (ii) revenue not earned by four container vessels and one dry bulk vessel sold during the year ended December 31, 2022, and two container vessels and one dry bulk vessel sold during the first quarter of 2023 and (iii) increased off-hire days in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022; partly off-set by increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels and revenue earned by CBI.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash "Accrued charter revenue") decreased by 9.2%, or $24.9 million, to $246.5 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, from $271.4 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Accrued charter revenue for the three-months period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was a negative amount of $2.3 million and a positive amount of $3.4 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $31.6 million and $8.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, partially due to the increased repositioning expenses of certain of our owned dry-bulk vessels and to the operations of CBI which was fully operational during the first quarter of 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $12.4 million and nil for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under time charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses - related parties

Voyage expenses - related parties were $3.2 million and $3.7 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses - related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.3 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Vessels' Operating Expenses

Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $67.7 million and $65.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $6,672 and $6,223 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $4.4 million and $3.3 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.63 million, respectively, that were paid to a related manager.

Management and Agency Fees - related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $10.6 million and $10.9 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, agency fees of $4.6 million, in aggregate, were charged by three related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 30, 2023. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $2.6 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 30, 2022.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $4.7 million and $2.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, six vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and three vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $41.1 million and $41.2 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a net gain of $89.1 million from the sale of the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022) and the sale of the dry-bulk vessel Miner. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a gain of $17.8 million from the sale of the container vessel Messini, which was classified as an asset held for sale as of December 31, 2021.

Loss on Vessels Held for Sale

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the dry-bulk vessel Taibo was classified as a vessel held for sale and we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $2.4 million, which resulted from its estimated fair value measurement less costs to sell. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Washington, Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessel Thunder were classified as vessels held for sale. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan and York continued to be classified as vessels held for sale (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2021). No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the first quarter of 2022 since each vessel's estimated fair value exceeded each vessel's carrying value.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $6.7 million and nil for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $36.9 million and $25.1 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased interest expense due to increased financing costs during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Income / (Loss) from Equity Method Investments

Loss from equity method investments for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 was $1.4 million (Income of $0.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022) representing our share of the loss in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of March 31, 2023 and 2022 five and six companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which four and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Gain on Derivative Instruments

As of March 31, 2023, we hold 24 interest rate derivatives and two cross currency rate swaps, all of which qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in the fair value of each instrument is recorded in "Other Comprehensive Income" ("OCI"). As of March 31, 2023, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $25.9 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, a loss of $20.7 million has been included in OCI and a gain of $10.1 million has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments.

Furthermore, as of March 31, 2023, we hold a series of Forward Freight Agreements ("FFAs") and Bunker Swap agreements, none of which qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in the fair value of such instruments is recorded in the consolidated statements of income. As of March 31, 2023, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $11.3 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, a net gain of $11.5 million was included in Gain on Derivative Instruments.

Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2022 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 154.3 37.3 Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities (46.8 ) 191.3 Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities 26.9 (94.6 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, decreased by $117.0 million to $37.3 million, from $154.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased cash from operations of $24.9 million, by the increased payments for interest (including swap net receipts) of $13.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, by the increased dry-docking and special survey costs of $10.6 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and by the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $46.7 million.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $191.3 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessel Miner, (ii) the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.

Net cash used in investing activities was $46.8 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the acquisition of two secondhand dry bulk vessels, (ii) settlement payment for the delivery of one secondhand dry bulk vessel, (iii) payment for the purchase of short-term investments and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of the container vessel Messini.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $94.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $74.2 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $322.8 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (b) $10.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock"), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred Stock"), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for the period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $26.9 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $47.9 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $219.1 million we received from our debt financing agreements), (b) $10.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2023, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $945.6 million, $76.7 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (Short-term investments) and $12.6 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2023, our liquidity stood at $1,076.0 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $4.0 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $37.1 million of available undrawn funds from one hunting license facility.

Debt-free vessels

As of May 15, 2023, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU

Capacity Containerships KURE 1996 7,403 MAERSK KOWLOON 2005 7,471 ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 MONEMVASIA (*) 1998 2,472 ARKADIA (*) 2001 1,550

(*) Vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Containership Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of May 15, 2023, about our fleet of containerships, the vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year

Built Capacity

(TEU) Current Daily

Charter Rate(1)

(U.S. dollars) Expiration of

Charter(2) 1 TRITON Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 YM TRIUMPH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 7 YM TRUTH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) July 2030 9 YM TARGET(ii) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) November 2030 10 YM TIPTOP(ii) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 33,000 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2017 11,010 36,650/(*) March 2030(3) 16 ZIM SHANGHAI (ex. COSCO GUANGZHOU) ZIM 2006 9,469 72,700 July 2025 17 ZIM YANTIAN (ex. COSCO NINGBO) ZIM 2006 9,469 72,700 June 2025 18 YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024 20 BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 March 2024 21 MSC AZOV MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 December 2026(4) 22 MSC AMALFI MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 March 2027(5) 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 February 2027(6) 24 MSC ATHENS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 January 2026 25 MSC ATHOS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 February 2026 26 VALOR Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(7) 27 VALUE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(8) 28 VALIANT Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) June 2030(9) 29 VALENCE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) July 2030(10) 30 VANTAGE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) September 2030(11) 31 NAVARINO MSC/(*) 2010 8,531 31,000/(*) March 2029(12) 32 MAERSK KLEVEN Maersk/MSC 1996 8,044 23,500/41,500 July 2026(13) 33 MAERSK KOTKA Maersk/MSC 1996 8,044 25,000/41,500 July 2026(13) 34 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 18,500 August 2025 35 KURE COSCO/MSC 1996 7,403 31,000/41,500 June 2026(14) 36 METHONI Maersk 2003 6,724 46,500 August 2026 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk 2001 6,712 30,075 June 2026 38 ZIM TAMPA ZIM 2000 6,648 45,000 July 2025 39 ZIM VIETNAM (ex. MAERSK KOLKATA) ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 40 ZIM AMERICA (ex. MAERSK KINGSTON) ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 41 ARIES (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 March 2026 42 ARGUS (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 April 2026 43 PORTO KAGIO Maersk 2002 5,908 28,822 June 2026 44 GLEN CANYON ZIM 2006 5,642 62,500 June 2025 45 PORTO GERMENO Maersk 2002 5,570 28,822 June 2026 46 LEONIDIO Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 December 2024(15) 47 KYPARISSIA Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 November 2024(15) 48 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(16) 49 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(16) 50 OAKLAND CMA CGM 2000 4,890 21,000 June 2023 51 GIALOVA ZIM 2009 4,578 25,500 April 2024 52 DYROS Maersk 2008 4,578 22,750 January 2024 53 NORFOLK Maersk/(*) 2009 4,259 30,000/(*) March 2025(17) 54 VULPECULA ZIM 2010 4,258 43,250

(on average) May 2028(18) 55 VOLANS ZIM 2010 4,258 24,250 April 2024 56 VIRGO Maersk 2009 4,258 30,200 February 2024 57 VELA ZIM 2009 4,258 43,250

(on average) April 2028(19) 58 ANDROUSA (*) 2010 4,256 (*) May 2024 59 NEOKASTRO CMA CGM 2011 4,178 39,000 February 2027 60 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 34,730 January 2026 61 POLAR ARGENTINA(i)(ii)(iii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 October 2024(20) 62 POLAR BRASIL(i)(ii) (iii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025(20) 63 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 26,500 March 2025 64 SCORPIUS Hapag Lloyd 2007 2,572 17,750 June 2023 65 ETOILE (*)/(*) 2005 2,556 (*)/(*) March 2026(21) 66 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 26,500 April 2025 67 MONEMVASIA(i) CMA CGM 1998 2,472 17,300 June 2023 68 ARKADIA(i) Swire Shipping 2001 1,550 14,250 February 2024 69 MICHIGAN MSC/(*) 2008 1,300 18,700/(*) October 2025(22) 70 TRADER (*)/(*) 2008 1,300 (*)/(*) October 2026(23) 71 LUEBECK MSC/(*) 2001 1,078 15,000/(*) April 2026(24)

(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.

(2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.

(3) Cape Artemisio is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(4) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Azov until December 2, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(5) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Amalfi until March 16, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(6) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Ajaccio until February 1, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(7) Valor is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(8) Value is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(9) Valiant is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(10) Valence is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(11) Vantage is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(12) Navarino is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate.

(13) The current daily rate of each of Maersk Kleven and Maersk Kotka is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000. Upon redelivery of each vessel from Maersk between July 2023 and October 2023, each vessel will commence a new charter with MSC for a period of 36 to 38 months at a fixed daily rate of $41,500.

(14) Upon redelivery of Kure from COSCO between June 2023 and July 2023, the vessel will commence a new charter with MSC for a period of 36 to 38 months at a daily rate of $41,500. Until then the daily charter rate will be $31,000.

(15) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of 12 to 24 months at a daily rate of $17,000.

(16) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500.

(17) Norfolk is currently chartered to Maersk at a daily rate of $30,000 until May 2023. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Maersk the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 22 to 24 months at an undisclosed rate.

(18) Vulpecula is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.

(19) Vela is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.

(20) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for three additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000.

(21) Etoile is currently chartered at an undisclosed rate until June 2023, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 36 to 39 months at an undisclosed rate.

(22) Michigan is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $18,700 until October 2023, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.

(23) Trader is currently chartered at an undisclosed rate until October 1, 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.

(24) Luebeck is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $15,000 until April 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.

(i) Denotes vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed. The Company holds an equity interest of 49% in each of the vessel-owning companies.

(ii) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.

(iii) We have agreed to concurrently, sell our 49% equity interest in the ship-owning company of Polar Argentina to York Capital and acquire the 51% equity interest in the ship-owning company of Polar Brasil (currently we own 49%) from York Capital. Upon the conclusion of these transactions in Q2 2023 we will own 100% of the equity interest in the ship-owning company of Polar Brasil.





(*) Denotes charterer's identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.



Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List

The table below provides information, as of May 15, 2023, about our fleet of dry bulk vessels.

Vessel Name Year Built Capacity (DWT) 1 AEOLIAN 2012 83,478 2 GRENETA 2010 82,166 3 HYDRUS 2011 81,601 4 PHOENIX 2012 81,569 5 BUILDER 2012 81,541 6 FARMER 2012 81,541 7 SAUVAN 2010 79,700 8 ROSE 2008 76,619 9 MERCHIA 2015 63,800 10 SEABIRD 2016 63,553 11 DAWN 2018 63,530 12 ORION 2015 63,473 13 DAMON 2012 63,227 14 TITAN I 2009 58,090 15 ERACLE 2012 58,018 16 PYTHIAS 2010 58,018 17 NORMA 2010 58,018 18 ORACLE 2009 57,970 19 CURACAO 2011 57,937 20 URUGUAY 2011 57,937 21 ATHENA 2012 57,809 22 SERENA 2010 57,266 23 LIBRA 2010 56,729 24 PEGASUS 2011 56,726 25 MERIDA 2012 56,670 26 CLARA 2008 56,557 27 PEACE 2006 55,709 28 PRIDE 2006 55,705 29 BERMONDI 2009 55,469 30 COMITY(i) 2010 37,302 31 VERITY 2012 37,163 32 PARITY 2012 37,152 33 ACUITY 2011 37,149 34 EQUITY 2013 37,071 35 DISCOVERY 2012 37,019 36 BERNIS 2011 34,627 37 MANZANILLO 2010 34,426 38 ADVENTURE 2011 33,755 39 ALLIANCE 2012 33,751 40 CETUS 2010 32,527 41 PROGRESS 2011 32,400 42 KONSTANTINOS 2012 32,178 43 RESOURCE 2010 31,776

(i) Denotes vessel that we have agreed to sell.





Consolidated Statements of Income

Three-months ended March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2023 (Unaudited) REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 268,010 $ 248,769 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (8,571 ) (31,631 ) Charter-in hire expenses - (12,405 ) Voyage expenses - related parties (3,745 ) (3,211 ) Vessels' operating expenses (65,747 ) (67,674 ) General and administrative expenses (3,262 ) (4,366 ) Management and agency fees - related parties (10,867 ) (15,190 ) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (2,552 ) (1,408 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2,707 ) (4,701 ) Depreciation (41,150 ) (41,144 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net 17,798 89,068 Loss on vessel held for sale - (2,350 ) Foreign exchange gains 110 1,269 Operating income $ 147,317 $ 155,026 OTHER EXPENSES: Interest income $ 14 $ 6,722 Interest and finance costs (25,130 ) (36,880 ) Income / (loss) from equity method investments 288 (1,361 ) Other 475 2,566 Gain on derivative instruments 73 22,791 Total other expenses $ (24,280 ) $ (6,162 ) Net Income $ 123,037 $ 148,864 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (7,595 ) (7,595 ) Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest - 291 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 115,442 $ 141,560 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.93 $ 1.16 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 124,150,337 122,531,273





COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets