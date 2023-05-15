Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.: Terra Balcanica Appoints Business Development Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE:TERA) announces the appointment of Rodney Stevens as its Business Development Officer.



Mr. Stevens is a CFA Charterholder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc., and subsequently as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he was proclaimed the 2007 top-rated analyst for the metals and mining industry by StarMine. Mr. Stevens was also a portfolio manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting financings, mergers and acquisitions worth over C$1 billion in transactional value.

In consideration of his business development efforts, the Company will grant Mr. Stevens options and other compensation at a future date as appropriate, at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic, commented: "Terra continues to add high quality personnel to its senior management team. Mr. Stevens is superbly knowledgeable about the North American precious metal commodity space and in particular, silver-focused, mineral exploration industry. He shares the common vision of Terra as a prime European silver discovery explorer and his capital markets insight will be crucial as we progress up the inflection point of our corporate development. I welcome Rod to the roster and look forward to working with him in anticipation of exciting 2023 drill results."

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra and Ceovishte mineral exploration licences in Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management.

