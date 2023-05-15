First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of Unit Rights

Unit Rights - UR - in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 22 May 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061078425 (STENO) will be traded exclusive of Unit Rights (UR). ISIN: DK0062493458 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Stenocare UR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:10 (UK) Shareholders in Stenocare A/S will be allocated one (1) unit right per share held in the company on the record date. 10 unit right gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) Unit at a subscription price of DKK 9.16 per Unit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 22 May 2023 - 6 June 2023 Unit Rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 293091 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO UR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Denmark / 100 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table /no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG