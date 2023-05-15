Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
WKN: A2N6HF | ISIN: DK0061078425 | Ticker-Symbol: S7C
Frankfurt
15.05.23
09:15 Uhr
1,100 Euro
+0,010
+0,92 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.05.2023 | 14:46
104 Leser
First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of Unit Rights

Unit Rights - UR - in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 22 May 2023. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061078425 (STENO) will be traded exclusive of Unit Rights (UR). 





ISIN:     DK0062493458                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:     Stenocare UR                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:    1:10 (UK)                             
       Shareholders in Stenocare A/S will be allocated one (1) unit right
        per share held in the company on the record date. 10 unit right 
        gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) Unit at a  
        subscription price of DKK 9.16 per Unit             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in   22 May 2023 - 6 June 2023                     
 Unit Rights                                  
 (both days                                   
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook   293091                              
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:  STENO UR                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market    First North Denmark / 100                     
 Segment /                                   
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size   MiFID II tick size table                     
 /no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code   DSME                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
