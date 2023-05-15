Index to underlie the performance of the digital assets portfolio

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") announces the launch of the MarketVectorTM Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVDAMV), a modified market cap-weighted index that tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets. To ensure investability, the index undergoes rigorous liquidity screenings. All assets on the selection list are screened for investability and must be listed on at least one of the top 15 exchanges, as measured by CCData's Exchange Benchmark.

"We are pleased to launch the MVDAMV index to support the product development of Deutsche Digital Assets," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "This unique liquidity-screened index with VWAP close pricing leverages our long-standing relationship with CCData in establishing rigorous investability criteria."

The MarketVectorTM Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index employs volume-weighted average price (VWAP), providing investors with a more accurate and reliable representation of the assets' value by accounting for both price and volume. This aims to ensure a fairer representation of the market.

"The MarketVectorTM Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index underlying the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP will provide investors with true, unbiased exposure to the largest crypto assets and blockchain technologies," said Dominik Poiger, Chief Product Officer at Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA). "We are excited to launch this product together with MarketVector as a pioneer in digital assets indexes."

"We're proud to introduce the MVDAMV index as a game-changing investment solution in the digital asset landscape," added Martin Leinweber, CFA, Digital Asset Product Strategist of MarketVector. "By offering an uncapped index with VWAP close pricing, we're delivering a truly representative and fair investment opportunity for those seeking to embrace the future of the crypto market. With the MVDAMV index, investors can confidently navigate the dynamic world of digital assets, benefiting from the advantages of VWAP close pricing and comprehensive exposure to the top 10 cryptocurrencies."

The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis and calculated in USD as a price index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector website.

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVDAMV)

Number of Components: 9

Base Date: December 31, 2018

Base Value: 100

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to partner with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets worldwide, with approximately USD27 billion in assets under management.

About Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA) www.deutschedigitalassets.com

Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA) is the trusted one-stop shop for investors seeking exposure to crypto assets. DDA offers a menu of crypto investment products and solutions, ranging from passive to actively managed exposure, as well as financial product white-labeling services for asset managers. DDA delivers excellence through familiar, trusted investment vehicles, providing investors the quality assurances they deserve from a world-class asset manager as DDA champions their mission of driving crypto-asset adoption.

