Orion Innovation to Showcase Stadium-as-a-Service and Sports Technology Solutions at Microsoft's Global Sports Innovation Center Summit 2023

Orion's Sports and Technology Expertise Empowers Teams, Leagues, and Stadiums to Increase Fan Engagement, Experiences, and Revenues

EDISON, N.J., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, will participate in the Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC) Summit 2023, taking place in Madrid, Spain, on May 25-26. The GSIC Summit, powered by Microsoft, is an exclusive event for GSIC members, providing sports industry professionals with visibility across the sports sector. This year's summit will focus on "Traditional sports, Esports & gaming innovation in the era of web 3.0."

Orion works with some of the biggest sports leagues across Europe, the US, and APAC. The company leverages more than two decades of global sports, media, and entertainment experience to provide sports entities with data-driven solutions to better manage their complex businesses. Orion has transformed the operations of major global sports and entertainment businesses with solutions rooted in digital strategy, experience design, and engineering.

As a main sponsor, Orion's team will participate in various discussions, showcasing their expertise and solutions in sports technology, fan engagement, and sports operations. Satish Kumar, Professional Sports, Entertainment and Cloud and Infrastructure Services Leader at Orion, will deliver a keynote speech about the company's latest Stadium-as-a-Service offering. Orion's Stadium-as-a-Service solution enables stadium owners and operators to deliver a better fan experience before, during, and after the game.

"We are proud to sponsor the GSIC Summit 2023, an event that highlights the importance of innovation and technology in the sports industry," said Satish. "Orion is committed to helping sports entities and companies grow and develop by leveraging our deep understanding of sports, technology, and innovation. We look forward to meeting with our clients, partners, and fellow GSIC members and showcasing our Stadium-as-a-Service solution."

Meet the Orion team to learn how they help sports and entertainment companies leverage technology to increase revenues, streamline their complex operations, and enhance the fan experience.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of approximately 7,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom & Media, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

