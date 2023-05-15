DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)

DEALING DATE: 12/05/2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 223.0300

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 194034

CODE: EUMV

------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0599612842 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV Sequence No.: 243821 EQS News ID: 1633391 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)