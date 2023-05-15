

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's presidential election is heading to a likely runoff as neither of the main candidates was able to win a clear majority.



With 99.78 percent of votes counted, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured only 49. 25 percent of votes, which was not enough to decisively extend his nine-year rule.



His main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party, could win only 44.99 percent of votes, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.



As per ANKA news agency, his vote share is 45.05 percent.



Another candidate, Sinan Ogan, received 5.28 percent of votes.



Erdogan claimed majority against his secular rival in Sunday's presidential election.



Kilicdaroglu welcomed a second round, scheduled for May 28, and expressed confidence of winning it.



But since Erdogan's coalition of parties has won a parliamentary majority, it could be an advantage for the incumbent in the runoff, reports said.



The hardcore Islamist leader, who was first elected as President in 2014, has survived a coup against him in 2016.



Under Erdogan's leadership Turkey moved closer to Russia and distanced from the United States, but his economic policies have reportedly led the NATO-member state to 44 percent inflation.



