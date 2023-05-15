The Partnership Brings Together Two Greek Brands, with Kástra Elión Debuting in all Katikies Locations

Kástra Elión Vodka and Katikies Hotels are excited to announce their upcoming partnership launching at all Katikies properties in Mykonos and Santorini. Kástra Elión, a premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives and grains, will be introduced to Katikies' guests as the vodka of choice during their stay. As Katikies' seven dreamy island retreats reopen for the summer season, Kástra Elión will make a first-time appearance on the hotel's cocktail menus with a signature "Katikies Cocktail" featuring Kástra Elión vodka and through upcoming unique experiential culinary activations.

To celebrate the partnership, Kástra Elión hosted a U.S. cocktail roadshow in Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles to showcase the new partnership with Katikies Hotels. Each event featured specialty cocktails for guests to sip, and learn more about the two Greek brands. "At Kástra Elión we thrive on our divine Greek heritage which is why we are thrilled to announce our newest partnership with Katikies Hotels. Where fine Greek vodka meets luxurious comfort, guests will expand their pallet by savoring the taste of tradition and hospitality," said Mike Camello, Co-founder of Kástra Elión Vodka.

Whether sipping cocktails poolside, in one of Katikies' world-renowned restaurants, as part of the hotel's interactive mixology experiences, or from the curated mini-bar selection, guests will be graced with the perfect setting to experience the Kástra brand. "At Katikies Hotels, we understand the importance of delivering a holistic experience to our guests. Partnering with Kástra Elión allows us to elevate their stay with the finest and most authentic Greek spirits. We believe that this partnership will showcase the best of Greek hospitality and culture, leaving a lasting impression on our guests," said Mr Vasileios Koumpis, General Manager of Katikies. To fully immerse in this partnership, editors and influencers who visit the hotel will get the opportunity to enjoy a branded mixology experience.

With this new partnership, Kástra Elión and Katikies Hotels are looking forward to ushering in a celebratory Greek style summer season.

About Kástra Elión Vodka

Family-owned and artisan crafted in Greece, Kástra Elión is the original premium sipping vodka distilled with Greek olives. Three generations in the making, it combines tradition, innovation, and a love for the flavors and heritage of the Mediterranean; Kástra Elión is where mixology meets mythology. The name Kástra Elión comes from the Greek words for castle (kastro) and olives (elión, derivative of eliás). The ancient Nafpaktos castle stands as guardian to the region's hills and olive groves and is the brand's ancestral home, protecting the rich heritage of the city below. The olives, or elión, are an enduring symbol of peace and abundance, and are deeply intertwined with Greek culture and iconic mythology. Now sold in the United States, Canada, and Greece, Kástra Elión can be found on shelves in retail locations, as well as on-menu in restaurants and bars. For more information, visit www.kastraelion.com.

About Katikies Hotels

Katikies Hotels is a collection of seven luxury boutique hotels and villas located in the most iconic destinations in Greece, including Santorini and Mykonos. Each property serves up a unique, one-of-a-kind experience that meticulously presents guests with exceptional service and luxurious amenities alongside breathtaking views. For more information, visit www.katikies.com.

