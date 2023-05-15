Black Book Market Research: Behavioral Health Clinicians & Administrators Rate Netsmart as Highest in User Satisfaction, Black Book 2023 Technology Solutions Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Black Book Research announced that Netsmart has earned the 2023 award for highest customer satisfaction in the annual client experience performance ratings of enterprise behavioral health EHR competitors including revenue cycle management applications.

Two thousand eight hundred forty-seven psychologists, therapists, social workers, counselors, and mental health specialists participated in the crowdsourced survey from December 2022 to April 2022. Two hundred thirty-eight financial, administrative, and information technology professionals also participated in separate non-practitioner polling.

Among the user satisfaction survey respondents, groups included ambulatory psychiatric facilities; outpatient physicians, therapists, counselors, social workers, and psychologists; human services and government behavioral health agencies; and substance abuse and addiction medicine providers.

Black Book examined ambulatory behavioral health EHR adoption and usage in the U.S. and found that less than 20% of respondents consider their practices and/or organization equipped to electronically engage in care coordination, patient record exchange or population health initiatives with referral hospitals and physicians in Q2 2023, marginally up from 12 percent in pre-pandemic 2019. The growth potential for the behavioral health ambulatory technology market is estimated by Black Book to exceed 61 percent by year-end 2024, as pending value-based payment reforms require providers to exchange data electronically and coordinate care effectively, and government incentives are under consideration to incentivize mental health technology adoption and connectivity.

As the industry transforms behavioral healthcare delivery with innovations in technologies and investment funding available, over 150 start-up IT vendors specific to mental health processes were added to the Black Book user surveys directory in the past 18 months.

"Year after year, we see Netsmart as the top-rated in the mental health tech industry by client users," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Market Research. "It's clear that, even in a tightening and increasingly complex market, Netsmart is continuing to lead the behavioral health industry by providing a product that is a vital part of their users' workflow, patient coordination, and critical digital capabilities to the successful providers in the value-based care environment."

