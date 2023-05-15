BlueFoot Inc. Awarded US Air Force SBIR Phase 2 Contract

AFWERX selects BlueFoot for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 contract to study and develop applications of its Patent Data Analysis Capabilities for the US Air Force.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / BlueFoot announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase 2 in the amount of 1.25 million USD focused on automated due diligence using risk-based patent analysis to further study, further develop, test, and investigate its technology's potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

About BlueFoot

BlueFoot provides an AI-based market intelligence platform that combines patent, financial, and M&A data. It correlates these multiple data sets (patent, financial, and M&A data) using data science, to answer fundamental questions and provide automated due diligence related to patent and innovation strategy. BlueFoot serves corporate IP departments and the defense sector, and is expanding to technology transfer, venture capital, and financial institutions. On Feb. 3, 2023, BlueFoot started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America. For more information, visit www.bluefoot.ai.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry, and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

Additional information is available at: https://www.afwerx.com/. The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded.

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the U.S. industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.

