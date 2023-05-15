Accumulus Synergy Announces the Appointment of New Leadership Team Members

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy ("Accumulus"), a nonprofit trade association working to address the global need for digital transformation within the life sciences - health authority ecosystem, today announced the appointment of two new executive members of the trade association's leadership team.



"We are excited to welcome our new leaders, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise, to complement our strategic priority of supporting the life sciences - health authority ecosystem and accelerating the availability of critical therapies to patients around the globe," said Frank Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus. "Kaarin Gordon joins Accumulus as Chief Growth Officer, and Bill Gibson - formerly our Vice President of Product and interim Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Accumulus- now serves officially in the CTO capacity."

KaarinGordon joins Accumulus Synergy from TransPerfect, where she served as Vice President of Technology Solutions for Life Sciences. Gordon brings more than 25 years of experience working with life sciences organizations and delivering new and innovative solutions. In her new role at Accumulus Synergy, Gordon is responsible for the democratization of the Accumulus Platform. She is currently leading the strategy for subscription and membership models, in preparation for production-ready offerings in 2024. Gordon holds a BA from the University of Michigan and a MBA from Columbia Business School.

Bill Gibson, former Vice President of Product and interim CTO for Accumulus Synergy, now serves officially as the CTO for Accumulus. With three decades of product management and software development leadership experience, Gibson is dedicated to transforming how life sciences organizations and health authorities interact to bring safe and effective medicines to patients faster and more efficiently. Gibson is responsible for driving innovation at Accumulus and is leading the development of the Accumulus Platform to enable enhanced collaboration, work sharing, and data and information exchange between life sciences organizations and health authorities worldwide. Gibson holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematical Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Accumulus Synergy

Accumulus Synergy is a nonprofit trade association working on behalf of industry to address the global need for digital transformation. To help solve for this need, Accumulus is developing a transformative data exchange platform to enable enhanced collaboration and efficiency between life sciences organizations and health authorities worldwide. The Accumulus Platform aims to improve efficiencies in the regulatory process by leveraging advanced technology, including data science and AI, as well as tools for secure data exchange to improve patient safety, help reduce the cost of innovation, and ultimately bring patients safe and effective medicines faster. Accumulus is working with key stakeholders in the life sciences - health authority ecosystem to build and sustain a platform that aims to meet regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry and manufacturing, and regulatory exchanges and submissions. Accumulus Synergy sponsors include Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Takeda. For more information, please visit www.accumulus.org.