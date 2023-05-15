Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
15.05.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SKAGEN Fondene - delisting of sub-fund

Nasdaq Copenhagen has accepted application from Investeringsforeningen SKAGEN
Fondene to delist SKAGEN Avkastning. Last day of trading UCITS shares in the
fund will be 14 June 2023. 



ISIN:         NO0008000452   
---------------------------------------
Name:         SKAGEN Avkastning
---------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 14 June 2023   
---------------------------------------
Short name:      SKIAVK      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     53792      
---------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
