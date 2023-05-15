Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SKAGEN Fondene - delisting of sub-fund

Nasdaq Copenhagen has accepted application from Investeringsforeningen SKAGEN Fondene to delist SKAGEN Avkastning. Last day of trading UCITS shares in the fund will be 14 June 2023. ISIN: NO0008000452 --------------------------------------- Name: SKAGEN Avkastning --------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 14 June 2023 --------------------------------------- Short name: SKIAVK --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 53792 --------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66