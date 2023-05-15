Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - VID Media Incorporated ("VID") is pleased to announce that it will host a VID Town Hall Forum with CYNGN (NASDAQ: CYN) or the ("Company") on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 am ET.

Ben Landen, Vice President of Business Development will provide shareholders and interested stakeholders with an introduction to Cyngn, a developer of scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Ben will be available to answer any questions that shareholders may have following his address during a live Q&A session.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

About VID Media

VID Media Incorporated ("VID" and "VID Conferences") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investor Relations Services Inc. ("IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory"). VID Media provides companies with a platform to deliver their message and strategies to a global audience in a sustainable and cost-effective platform. IR.INC is the founder of THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, hosted annually in Quebec City.

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

https://vidconferences.com

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jchoi@irinc.ca

https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Brhett Booker

Associate

VID Media Incorporated

bbooker@vidconferences.com

