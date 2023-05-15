EPSO-G UAB: Consolidated results of the EPSO-G Group for Q1 2023

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address: Gedimino pr. 20, Vilnius, Lithuania)

"EPSO-G announces consolidated results for the three-month period of 2023 for the group consisting of the management company EPSO-G, Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas and the indirectly controlled GET Baltic.

Key financial indicators for 3 months:

Key financial indicators Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change, % Revenue, EUR million 120.8 116.5 3.7 EBITDA, EUR million 28.0 12.0 133.5 Net profit, EUR million 16.6 2.0 746.5 ROE (for the last 12 months), % -10.7% 8.4% Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 20.0 18.1 17.2 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 9.9 7.3 57.1 Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), % 9.4 10.5

* Recalculations of regulated revenue, cost and profitability indicators are made for temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - NERC). The calculation of the adjusted ratios shall take into account the adjustment of revenues for prior periods, which has already been approved by a decision of NERC for the purpose of setting the regulated prices for transmission services for the reference period, and shall take into account the deviation between the profitability approved by NERC for the reference period and the actual profitability, which will be taken into account by NERC in setting the transmission tariffs for the following period.