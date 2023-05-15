Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - AZ Capital, a leading investment company in Uzbekistan, today announced the expansion of its operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company, under the leadership of Aziz Khalikov, has become a trusted partner for businesses and investors across Uzbekistan, and now it aims to replicate the same success in the UAE.

AZ Capital offers a wide range of investment opportunities with the aim to meet the needs of businesses and investors alike. With the expansion to the UAE, the company plans to provide its expertise and comprehensive investment ideas to the UAE market. The company's services include investment banking, asset management, and private equity, among others.

AZ Capital Academy, the educational arm of AZ Capital, has more than 14 years of experience and a team of 95+ active traders. The academy has trained thousands of students in trading and investment, and it has become a cornerstone of the financial education system in Uzbekistan. AZ Capital Academy's goal is to help individuals and businesses alike to make informed trading decisions.

"Our expansion to the UAE is a significant milestone for AZ Capital. We are excited to bring our expertise and experience to the UAE market and aim to help businesses and investors achieve their financial goals," said Aziz Khalikov, the CEO of AZ Capital.

AZ Capital has built a reputation for reliability and professionalism in the investment industry, and its expansion to the UAE reinforces the company's commitment to providing comprehensive investment ideas to its clients.

AZ Capital is a leading investment company in Uzbekistan, providing investment banking, asset management, private equity, and other investment ideas to businesses and investors. The company's educational arm, AZ Capital Academy, has over 14 years of experience and has trained thousands of students in trading and investment.

