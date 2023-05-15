Fondazione per la Ricerca dell'Ospedale di Bergamo (FROM) announced the publication of the latest results from the LOW-PV trial in the NEJM Evidence.

The findings support a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with Polycythaemia Vera, a rare kind of blood cancer. AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH (AOP Health) congratulates Prof. Tiziano Barbui and his team on this success and is pleased to have contributed to FROM's important work as a reliable research partner.

Find out more about the trial and its results here.

