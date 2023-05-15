Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: LISTING OF ETNs ISSUED BY VIRTUNE AB (PUBL) (61/23)

Correction refers to "Name" in the attached files. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list two ETNs issued by Virtune AB (publ) with effect from 2023-05-15. The instruments will be listed on the STO Exchange Traded Notes segment. ISIN Orderbook ID -------------------------- SE0020052215 292712 -------------------------- SE0020052207 292711 -------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached documents. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143986