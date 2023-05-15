Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
15.05.2023 | 17:34
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETNs ISSUED BY VIRTUNE AB (PUBL) (61/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list two ETNs issued by Virtune AB (publ) with
effect from 2023-05-15. The instruments will be listed on the STO Exchange
Traded Notes segment. 

ISIN     Orderbook ID
--------------------------
SE0020052215 292712   
--------------------------
SE0020052207 292711   
--------------------------

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached documents.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143986
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
