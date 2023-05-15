Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
PR Newswire
15.05.2023 | 17:36
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2023

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 April 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,844,680.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2023

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIFFinancialsLuxembourg13.2
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSpFinancialsLuxembourg7.3
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.3
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.2
5OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.6
6Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.5
7ENIEnergyItaly2.4
8NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.3
9Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.2
10Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.2
11Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.1
12Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance2.0
13SanofiHealth CareFrance1.9
14Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.9
15NabtescoIndustrialsJapan1.9
16PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.9
17TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.8
18General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States1.8
19Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.7
20Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.5
21Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.5
22Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.3
Total equity investments62.5
Cash and other net assets37.5
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2023

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK36.6
Japan9.4
United Kingdom9.0
Americas5.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.2
Cash and other net assets37.5
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2023

% of Net Assets
Financials24.9
Industrials7.8
Consumer Staples7.1
Health Care5.8
Energy5.7
Information Technology3.9
Communication Services3.9
Consumer Discretionary1.9
Real Estate1.5
Cash and other net assets37.5
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

15 May 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
