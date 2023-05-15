Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2023
London, May 15
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 April 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,844,680.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2023
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of Net Assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|13.2
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.3
|3
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.3
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|5
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.6
|6
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|7
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.4
|8
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.3
|9
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.2
|10
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.2
|11
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.1
|12
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|2.0
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.9
|14
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|1.9
|15
|Nabtesco
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.9
|16
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.9
|17
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|18
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|1.8
|19
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|1.7
|20
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.5
|21
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.5
|22
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.3
|Total equity investments
|62.5
|Cash and other net assets
|37.5
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2023
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|36.6
|Japan
|9.4
|United Kingdom
|9.0
|Americas
|5.3
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.2
|Cash and other net assets
|37.5
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2023
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|24.9
|Industrials
|7.8
|Consumer Staples
|7.1
|Health Care
|5.8
|Energy
|5.7
|Information Technology
|3.9
|Communication Services
|3.9
|Consumer Discretionary
|1.9
|Real Estate
|1.5
|Cash and other net assets
|37.5
|100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
15 May 2023