Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/8/2023
FR0010307819
30 517
85,2308
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/9/2023
FR0010307819
34 013
85,0451
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/9/2023
FR0010307819
4 033
84,8058
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/10/2023
FR0010307819
10 000
85,0874
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/10/2023
FR0010307819
1 416
84,7873
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/11/2023
FR0010307819
15 823
85,6884
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/12/2023
FR0010307819
25 000
86,1775
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
120 802
85,4031
