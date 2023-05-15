Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 8 to May 12, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
08/05/2023
468,652
56.452402
26,456,530.94
XPAR
08/05/2023
178,308
56.493488
10,073,240.90
CEUX
08/05/2023
47,527
56.462232
2,683,480.48
TQEX
08/05/2023
13,946
56.413224
786,738.82
AQEU
09/05/2023
430,564
55.577732
23,929,770.60
XPAR
09/05/2023
212,498
55.577480
11,810,103.44
CEUX
09/05/2023
46,160
55.567632
2,565,001.91
TQEX
09/05/2023
30,520
55.541007
1,695,111.53
AQEU
10/05/2023
403,822
55.643212
22,469,953.31
XPAR
10/05/2023
166,503
55.651411
9,266,126.85
CEUX
10/05/2023
39,184
55.651442
2,180,646.11
TQEX
10/05/2023
19,463
55.657759
1,083,266.97
AQEU
11/05/2023
379,582
55.156062
20,936,248.36
XPAR
11/05/2023
193,712
55.195692
10,692,067.88
CEUX
11/05/2023
39,995
55.118795
2,204,476.19
TQEX
11/05/2023
21,168
55.139636
1,167,195.81
AQEU
12/05/2023
388,662
55.510839
21,574,953.77
XPAR
12/05/2023
173,436
55.517685
9,628,765.26
CEUX
12/05/2023
46,408
55.555554
2,578,222.17
TQEX
12/05/2023
21,930
55.541790
1,218,031.46
AQEU
Total
3,322,040
55.688653
184,999,932.76
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005622/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com