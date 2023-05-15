Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 8 to May 12, 2023:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 08/05/2023 468,652 56.452402 26,456,530.94 XPAR 08/05/2023 178,308 56.493488 10,073,240.90 CEUX 08/05/2023 47,527 56.462232 2,683,480.48 TQEX 08/05/2023 13,946 56.413224 786,738.82 AQEU 09/05/2023 430,564 55.577732 23,929,770.60 XPAR 09/05/2023 212,498 55.577480 11,810,103.44 CEUX 09/05/2023 46,160 55.567632 2,565,001.91 TQEX 09/05/2023 30,520 55.541007 1,695,111.53 AQEU 10/05/2023 403,822 55.643212 22,469,953.31 XPAR 10/05/2023 166,503 55.651411 9,266,126.85 CEUX 10/05/2023 39,184 55.651442 2,180,646.11 TQEX 10/05/2023 19,463 55.657759 1,083,266.97 AQEU 11/05/2023 379,582 55.156062 20,936,248.36 XPAR 11/05/2023 193,712 55.195692 10,692,067.88 CEUX 11/05/2023 39,995 55.118795 2,204,476.19 TQEX 11/05/2023 21,168 55.139636 1,167,195.81 AQEU 12/05/2023 388,662 55.510839 21,574,953.77 XPAR 12/05/2023 173,436 55.517685 9,628,765.26 CEUX 12/05/2023 46,408 55.555554 2,578,222.17 TQEX 12/05/2023 21,930 55.541790 1,218,031.46 AQEU Total 3,322,040 55.688653 184,999,932.76

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

