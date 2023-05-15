SALT. Optics Launches Limited-Edition Sunglasses Collection in Collaboration With Radford Motors

The Radford Motors + SALT. Optics collection is now available to shop exclusively on Saltoptics.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Premium eyewear brand SALT. Optics announced the launch of its exclusive collaboration with bespoke luxury car brand Radford Motors. The Radford Motors + SALT. Optics collection offers a range of limited-edition sunglasses featuring two aviator styles, the RS-500 and RS-600, available in four colorways reflecting the iconic Radford Type 62-2 colors.

Inspired by vintage Italian driving frames, SALT. Optics and Radford Motors infused the legacy of Radford Motors and racing into their frames. The collaboration comes as a reimagination of sleek luxury car style as eyewear by Radford Motors co-owners Jenson Button, 2009 Formula OneTM World Champion, and Ant Anstead, renowned car builder and TV personality.

"We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with SALT. Optics," says Ant Anstead, Co-owner of Radford Motors. "It has been fantastic working alongside the brand to create these exclusive sunglasses that perfectly complement our Type 62-2."

Crafted in Japan using aerospace-grade Japanese titanium, the sunglasses feature a front grill and side shields that provide airflow and durability with a featherweight feel. The frames feature cloisonne plating that is Pantone-matched to the Gold Leaf and John Player Special Radford Type 62-2 colorways. The sunglasses are custom-stamped with SALT. Optics pattern inside the temple, tips, and nose pads. Additionally, the sunglasses are equipped with SALT. Optics' proprietary lenses utilizing advanced anti-reflective, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings, filters and optics for an enhanced viewing field. SALT. Optics lenses are optical-grade CR-39 polarized, providing superior optical clarity and performance while reducing glare, repelling dirt and water, and protecting against UV rays.

The collection is limited to 125 pairs of each colorway for both styles and are numbered on the outside left temple with 000 - 125. Each pair comes in a special Radford Motors + SALT. Optics branded glasses case and retails for $750 USD. The collection is available to shop at saltoptics.com.

About SALT. Optics

SALT. Optics is a Southern California premium eyewear brand committed to quality construction and timeless design inspired by effortless beauty. Each pair of lenses is crafted in Japan using high-quality materials, from premium acetate to Japanese aerospace-grade titanium. Their sunglasses have been seen on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajowski, Hillary Duff, Cindy Crawford, Anne Hathaway, and more. SALT. Optics is available to shop online at saltoptics.com and in-store.

About Radford Motors

Radford is a global luxury automotive brand with a British heart and soul, creating on-trend vehicles based on classic timeless designs. It draws on the heritage and craftsmanship of Harold Radford, the creator of countless bespoke vehicles, to offer customers opulent coachbuilt and personalized cars. The build process is overseen by Radford co-owner TV star, renowned car builder and automotive craftsman Ant Anstead. 2009 Formula OneTM World Champion Jenson Button is responsible for meticulously tuning each car to offer a superlative driving experience for every Radford client. This is all underpinned by leading business expert Roger Behle.

