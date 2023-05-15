Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.181p. The highest price paid per share was 564.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,816,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,185,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
181
561.600
16:09:07
683
561.600
16:09:07
26
561.000
16:06:29
1494
561.000
16:06:29
1514
561.200
16:05:52
705
561.200
16:00:52
589
561.200
16:00:52
589
561.200
16:00:52
5
561.600
15:55:49
500
561.600
15:55:49
589
561.600
15:55:49
589
561.600
15:55:49
1047
561.600
15:52:49
57
561.600
15:52:49
541
561.600
15:52:49
685
561.600
15:52:01
2
561.600
15:52:01
569
561.200
15:49:31
482
561.200
15:46:27
750
561.200
15:46:27
1206
561.000
15:38:14
410
561.000
15:38:14
1630
560.600
15:31:05
1478
561.000
15:25:35
807
561.200
15:24:33
1176
561.200
15:24:33
183
560.800
15:15:18
1195
560.800
15:15:18
1681
560.600
15:07:56
240
560.800
15:04:47
390
560.800
15:04:47
750
560.800
15:04:47
1647
560.800
15:04:47
1492
560.800
14:57:35
1649
561.000
14:51:35
43
561.000
14:49:22
1354
561.000
14:49:22
1589
560.800
14:46:21
1472
561.000
14:45:46
645
560.400
14:38:20
737
560.400
14:38:20
741
561.200
14:36:32
660
561.200
14:36:32
692
561.200
14:36:32
284
561.200
14:36:32
1372
560.800
14:35:56
914
560.800
14:32:16
519
560.800
14:32:16
1054
560.800
14:31:27
567
560.800
14:31:27
2300
560.600
14:31:06
50
559.800
14:07:22
750
559.800
14:07:22
591
559.800
14:07:22
868
559.800
14:07:22
814
559.800
14:07:22
1376
559.800
13:48:00
48
559.600
13:37:02
1483
559.600
13:37:02
366
560.200
13:29:00
1274
560.200
13:29:00
492
560.600
13:12:52
1184
560.600
13:12:52
1666
560.800
12:47:57
812
561.000
12:38:57
630
561.000
12:38:57
153
560.600
12:24:18
40
560.600
12:24:18
1300
560.600
12:24:18
14
560.600
12:24:18
1474
561.000
12:15:14
128
561.000
12:01:28
1300
561.000
12:01:28
1503
561.400
11:44:18
2014
561.600
11:42:28
575
560.800
11:22:11
890
560.800
11:22:11
1674
561.400
11:06:24
1458
561.400
10:56:10
868
561.600
10:33:05
662
561.600
10:33:05
1670
562.000
10:25:50
1444
560.400
10:09:34
1680
561.000
09:46:22
1559
561.400
09:36:42
1631
561.200
09:12:25
1499
561.800
09:00:35
734
561.600
08:41:56
688
561.600
08:41:56
1577
562.400
08:28:46
689
564.200
08:16:08
876
564.200
08:16:08
885
564.200
08:14:15
1300
564.200
08:14:15
490
564.400
08:13:33
884
564.400
08:13:33
489
563.600
08:11:08
1259
560.600
08:01:39
335
560.600
08:01:39
1380
561.200
08:01:39