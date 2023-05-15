Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.181p. The highest price paid per share was 564.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,816,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,185,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

181

561.600

16:09:07

683

561.600

16:09:07

26

561.000

16:06:29

1494

561.000

16:06:29

1514

561.200

16:05:52

705

561.200

16:00:52

589

561.200

16:00:52

589

561.200

16:00:52

5

561.600

15:55:49

500

561.600

15:55:49

589

561.600

15:55:49

589

561.600

15:55:49

1047

561.600

15:52:49

57

561.600

15:52:49

541

561.600

15:52:49

685

561.600

15:52:01

2

561.600

15:52:01

569

561.200

15:49:31

482

561.200

15:46:27

750

561.200

15:46:27

1206

561.000

15:38:14

410

561.000

15:38:14

1630

560.600

15:31:05

1478

561.000

15:25:35

807

561.200

15:24:33

1176

561.200

15:24:33

183

560.800

15:15:18

1195

560.800

15:15:18

1681

560.600

15:07:56

240

560.800

15:04:47

390

560.800

15:04:47

750

560.800

15:04:47

1647

560.800

15:04:47

1492

560.800

14:57:35

1649

561.000

14:51:35

43

561.000

14:49:22

1354

561.000

14:49:22

1589

560.800

14:46:21

1472

561.000

14:45:46

645

560.400

14:38:20

737

560.400

14:38:20

741

561.200

14:36:32

660

561.200

14:36:32

692

561.200

14:36:32

284

561.200

14:36:32

1372

560.800

14:35:56

914

560.800

14:32:16

519

560.800

14:32:16

1054

560.800

14:31:27

567

560.800

14:31:27

2300

560.600

14:31:06

50

559.800

14:07:22

750

559.800

14:07:22

591

559.800

14:07:22

868

559.800

14:07:22

814

559.800

14:07:22

1376

559.800

13:48:00

48

559.600

13:37:02

1483

559.600

13:37:02

366

560.200

13:29:00

1274

560.200

13:29:00

492

560.600

13:12:52

1184

560.600

13:12:52

1666

560.800

12:47:57

812

561.000

12:38:57

630

561.000

12:38:57

153

560.600

12:24:18

40

560.600

12:24:18

1300

560.600

12:24:18

14

560.600

12:24:18

1474

561.000

12:15:14

128

561.000

12:01:28

1300

561.000

12:01:28

1503

561.400

11:44:18

2014

561.600

11:42:28

575

560.800

11:22:11

890

560.800

11:22:11

1674

561.400

11:06:24

1458

561.400

10:56:10

868

561.600

10:33:05

662

561.600

10:33:05

1670

562.000

10:25:50

1444

560.400

10:09:34

1680

561.000

09:46:22

1559

561.400

09:36:42

1631

561.200

09:12:25

1499

561.800

09:00:35

734

561.600

08:41:56

688

561.600

08:41:56

1577

562.400

08:28:46

689

564.200

08:16:08

876

564.200

08:16:08

885

564.200

08:14:15

1300

564.200

08:14:15

490

564.400

08:13:33

884

564.400

08:13:33

489

563.600

08:11:08

1259

560.600

08:01:39

335

560.600

08:01:39

1380

561.200

08:01:39


© 2023 PR Newswire
