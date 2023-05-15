Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
Frankfurt
15.05.23
08:07 Uhr
2,610 Euro
+0,030
+1,16 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
15.05.2023 | 18:31
Enogia: Signing of a first order for economy-of-use ORC modules with an agricultural grouping in Normandy

DJ Enogia: Signing of a first order for economy-of-use ORC modules with an agricultural grouping in Normandy

ENOGIA Enogia: Signing of a first order for economy-of-use ORC modules with an agricultural grouping in Normandy 15-May-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ? Signing of a first order for economy-of-use ORC modules with an agricultural grouping in Normandy ? Green Shield Power Solution, an ultra-competitive offer for the production of low-carbon, local andrenewable electricity

Marseille, 15 May 2023 - 6 p.m.

ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces the first sale of ORC modules via Green Shield Power Solution, its new commercial offer dedicated to the economy of use.

The firm order was placed by Adeline, a collective agricultural grouping (GAEC) based in Saint-Pierre du Mesnil (Eure), which combines a variety of agricultural activities on nearly 350 hectares: a farm with 120 dairy cows, organic arboriculture and crops for milk production (grass and corn).

The contract covers the sale of electricity (PPA model) and the provision of maintenance services for a period of 10 years. The investment in ORC modules will be made through Enogia Asset Biogaz, a joint venture between the Company and its financial partner, Eiffel Gaz Vert.

Green Shield Power Solution, at the heart of decarbonisation challenges

With a commitment to the recovery of its organic waste and its conversion into heat and electricity dating back to 2013, the Adeline GAEC chose ENOGIA's support for the recovery of the waste heat from its anaerobic digestion unit. Without any initial investment, the ORC modules made available to it will generate immediate financial gains through the reduction of its energy bill and the receipt of additional income from the sale of the surplus energy produced to private or public actors.

In an environment characterised by volatile and sustainably high energy prices, ENOGIA's Green Shield Power Solution offer provides industrial companies with a means to secure their local energy supply, at prices below market prices. The energy produced from their own waste heat can be used to supply neighbouring buildings through a heating network or to intensify projects geared towards converting their activities to "zero emissions".

A first significant success in an environment abounding with opportunities

On the strength of this first success for the Green Shield offer and the marked interest it has sparked among the Company's prospects, ENOGIA expects the new model to ramp up in the current year, and to generate recurring revenues and greater value creation over the medium term. This growth will be facilitated by the heightened skills of the sales teams recruited since the IPO.

ENOGIA remains extremely confident in its ability to significantly accelerate its commercial rollout and its growth trajectory. The Company confirms that it is targeting an increase of more than 50% in revenue in 2023, combined with positive EBITDA. Growth is also expected to average more than 50% per year in both 2024 and 2025.

Next release:

Half-year revenue on 27 July 2023 after trading 

About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby 
contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA 
continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA 
has some 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological 
solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. 
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
 
Contacts 
Enogia                             Actifin 
Antonin Pauchet         Deputy CEO Actifin      Loris Daougabel 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 25 60 17  Marianne Py    Press relations 
                      Investor relations ldaougabel@actifin.fr 
                      mpy@actifin.fr   01 56 88 11 16 
                      01 80 48 25 31

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 23 05-15 CP ENOGIA_GAEC VDéf ENG

1633517 15-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
