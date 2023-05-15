MLG Capital Purchases Hampshire Technology Center In Minnesota

Class B flex property will be renovated to create a desirable office and warehouse mix to support the Minneapolis DMA's strong job market and growing labor force

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private real estate investments - today announced its acquisition of Hampshire Technology Center, located at 10900 Hampshire Ave S in Bloomington, Minn. The 14+ acre Class B flex-industrial property features more than 144,000 square feet and over 680 parking spaces. MLG acquired the property in partnership with Hoyt Properties, its fifth such project with the firm, and plans to make interior renovations to maximize the space and create a more desirable office/warehouse mix.

"This is an exciting acquisition for us, located in a desirable submarket that MLG has executed on several successful investments," said Nathan Clayberg, vice president at MLG Capital. "Given the tight occupancy in the market and our partner, Hoyt Properties, leasing capability, we are confident that we will be able to get this building leased and create value for all involved."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minneapolis is ranked in the top 10 best job markets in the U.S. Its labor force has grown 6.5 percent in the past five years and is expected grow another 3.8 percent by 2026. The Minneapolis market is home to 17 companies in the Fortune 500, including UnitedHealth Group, Target, Best Buy, 3M and US Bancorp.

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, the firm has operated under a fund strategy, providing investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. The firm opened its most recent fund - MLG Private Fund VI - in May 2022 with an equity raise goal of $400 million. Hampshire Technology Center will be the 11th acquisition within Fund VI and its 25th all-time investment in the Minneapolis MSA.

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±42.6 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 36,500 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.1 billion, as of 3/31/23. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 3/31/2022. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 3/31/2022. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

For more information, contact:

Katie Whitlock

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

kwhitlock@laughlin.com

414-270-7225

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754906/MLG-Capital-Purchases-Hampshire-Technology-Center-In-Minnesota